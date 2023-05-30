Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Trey Lance was viewed as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback of the future heading into 2022. San Francisco even opted to start Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo last season. Lance unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury early during the 2022 campaign. It’s been a tough past year for Lance, but he recently said he’s “having fun playing football” once again, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

“I really feel like I’m having fun playing football again,” Lance said. “It’s hard those first years, my first year and especially and then last year. … I finally feel like I’m able to just have fun and enjoy it again.”

Following Lance’s injury, Garoppolo ended up taking over QB1 duties once again before going down with an injury of his own. That led to Brock Purdy earning the nod and he didn’t look back. Purdy performed so well in fact that the 49ers’ quarterback of the future is now in question. San Francisco still believes in Trey Lance, but Purdy displayed signs of stardom last season.

Lance is still only 23-years old. He’s reportedly worked on his throwing mechanics and is expected to be an even better passer in 2023, assuming injuries don’t hinder his performance. If San Francisco fully commits to Lance as their quarterback, the 49ers will ultimately benefit. They were a complete team in almost every sense last season with the exception of quarterback reliability due to the various injuries.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the future has in store for Trey Lance with the 49ers.