The San Francisco 49ers have an intriguing quarterback room. Brock Purdy and Trey Lance are the holdovers while the pair of Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen just arrived in Santa Clara this offseason. At the moment, Purdy is still viewed as the top quarterback in the pecking order in San Francisco, and so far, he’s been liking the vibe and chemistry of the group, as the 49ers start to get ready for training camp.

Purdy said the “dynamic is great,” attributing that to the diverse background of each quarterback, such as Allen backing up Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Darnold previously working at Carolina under long-time NFL quarterback Josh McCown, and Lance providing familiarity. “We all get along really well and I’m really excited moving forward with this group of guys,” Purdy said.

Trey Lance was supposed to be the starter for the entire 2022 NFL season for the Niners, but he suffered a season-ending injury that paved the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to return to his old starting role. Garropolo would also later suffer an injury, which opened the door for Brock Purdy to become the team’s starter. Purdy would fully capitalize on the golden opportunity, as he even steered San Francisco all the way to the NFC title game. With Garoppolo now with the Las Vegas Raiders, Purdy is the man on top of a dee 49ers QB room.

In 2022, Brock Purdy passed for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions over nine games.