San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance made headlines on Friday with his epic performance in their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He also had unarguably one of the best touchdowns of the day with his early TD pass to rookie Danny Gray that went viral.

Perhaps that 76-yard bomb to Gray set the tone for the rest of the game for the 49ers, with fans and experts alike loving the tenacity of Lance. Speaking to reporters after the contest, though, the young QB had a simple explanation on his mentality leading up to the pass.

“Throw it to the fast guy,” Lance shared on his deep ball to Gray, per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

That sounds like simple explanation, but Trey Lance might be downplaying the skills needed to make that read and pass at the moment. Remember this is a guy who is only taking over as starting QB for the 49ers this year after spending the past season behind Jimmy Garoppolo. He played just six games last year, making two starts in the process.

Fans got to love what they saw and are seeing from Lance. He has improved tremendously in just one year, so imagine what else he can do with more experience under his belt.

What we have seen in his preseason debut might just be a small sample size, but it is enough to get the whole San Francisco fanbase to get excited about their future,