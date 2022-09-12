Trey Lance gets absolutely ripped by Bears cornerback with NSFW criticism

The Chicago Bears think that they just exposed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in their 19-10 win at home over the Niners Sunday. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson even resorted to an NSFW rant to highlight just how much success Chicago had in neutralizing the 49ers’ pass attack under Trey Lance.

Via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago:

“What you think he did? He ain’t do s–t,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said of Lance after the win. “We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he’s going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback.

The extremely wet condition at Soldier Field did not help Trey Lance, but it can’t still be denied that he only completed 13-of-28 pass attempts for a mere total of 164 yards. He was not able to pass for a touchdown and got intercepted too and sacked twice for a loss of nine yards. He did rush for 54 yards on 13 carries but those are empty caloric numbers that ultimately did not mean anything for the 49ers, who were among the biggest disappointments in the opening week of the 2022 NFL season.

Trey Lance won the starting quarterback gig this year for the 49ers over veteran Jimmy Garropolo, but if he continues to struggle in the coming games, the 49ers might be left without a choice but to come knocking at the door of Jimmy G again.