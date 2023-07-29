San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance did not have a strong showing at training camp on Friday. In fact, Lance's struggles in this one particular area were labeled a “major concern” by 49ers reporter David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Lombardi not only said that Lance struggled with the short passing game, dumping one pass into the turf and another behind a receiver, but he also added that the quarterback's body language at training camp was not ideal.

There was some buzz on social media among 49ers fans as to why Lance, who had teammates, pundits and head coach Kyle Shanahan raving about his improved arm mechanics this offseason, has received the fewest training camp opportunities of the team's three main signal-callers, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold and Lance.

The numbers support that social media buzz, as Lombardi reports that Purdy has thrown 21 passes, Darnold has tossed 16 and Lance has garnered 14 passing attempts thus far in training camp.

Of course, it's worth noting that the 49ers are just three days into training camp. None of the QBs look particularly good. Lance has plenty of time to turn things around, meaning this conversation could look silly a week- or even a couple of days- from now.

The problem for Lance is, he's not just competing against Purdy this year. Darnold, who has also earned high praise from Shanahan, is very much in the conversation for the 49ers' starting quarterback spot, should Purdy's health be in question.

And in his brief career as an NFL quarterback, accuracy issues have plagued Lance. 49ers fans should not be slamming the panic button at the moment. But it will certainly be something worth monitoring.