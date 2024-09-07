Coming off the second Super Bowl appearance in the Kyle Shanahan/ John Lynch era, the San Francisco 49ers are certainly looking to make their third trip to the big game in 2024. Two big contract negotiations hung over the team, as offensive stalwarts Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams were both hunting new deals. As training camp and the preseason progressed, the team worked hard with both players and their representatives to lock them in with the organization long term. After locking up Aiyuk a couple weeks ago, the team finalized a deal with Williams Tuesday. A breakthrough in negotiations occurred after Williams attended teammate Christian McCaffrey's wedding on June 29th, where he talked with Shanahan and Lynch, according to a report from the Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Over the last couple of months, Williams' agent and the team had numerous private discussions. This led to Williams getting two years of guaranteed money up to $48 million, as the full deal was reported to be three years and $82.66 million overall. Since being traded to the 49ers in 2021, the stud left tackle has earned over $100 million in guaranteed money.

Now that Williams and Aiyuk are locked in, it seems like San Francisco is now fully prepared for the 2024 season. Although both players missed the preseason and most of training camp due to their contract situations, the Niners are still the likely the top team in the NFC. So, will a third trip to the Super Bowl finally lead to the team's first Lombardi Trophy under Shanahan and Lynch? Starting Monday evening, the 49ers brass and fans should see what the team is made of.

Trent Williams, 49ers look to win franchise's 6th Lombardi Trophy

During both trips to the Super Bowl under the current regime, the Niners have fallen to the Kansas City Chiefs. Could we see a rematch with Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans? A lot of NFL fans and pundits think that matchup could happen once again, and they are split on whether San Francisco will finally win their sixth Lombardi Trophy, or if the Chiefs will be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The 49ers are loaded with stars on both sides of the ball and are considered to be the cream of the crop in the NFC. Williams is likely still the best left tackle in pro football, and he's tasked with keeping ascending talent Brock Purdy safe at quarterback. Other offensive stars like McCaffrey, Aiyuk, George Kittle and more help pace what could be the best attack in the league. On defense, edge rusher Nick Bosa leads a deep unit. If everyone can play up to their potential, and then some, then the Niners might finally succeed in capturing their sixth title, and first one since the 1990s.