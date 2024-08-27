Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis joined Monday's episode of the NFL Network's Emmy Award-winning show, “Good Morning Football.” When the discussion shifted to tight end George Kittle, Davis was quick to offer high praise.

“Yeah, George Kittle, I think of him as a magician,” said Davis.

“I watch him. One thing that he does really well is he gets from A to B, meaning A to B from the time you catch that ball, you put your foot down, you get upfield, get the first down or score a touchdown.

Vernon Davis giving praises to George Kittle

During the conversation, which covered various aspects of his colorful career, including his post-NFL acting pursuits, Vernon Davis naturally brought up fellow tight end George Kittle.

“And that's one thing they teach us … and he does that really, really well. He's tough. He's relentless. He uses his hands. He just does everything the right way. He's that tight end that you want. And if I'm going to get a tight end in the draft, I'm looking at someone who's just like George Kittle, who can do it all.”

Aside from wearing the same number 85, Davis also noted the similarities between himself and Kittle during the discussion.

“The similarities, I would say, is maybe being able to run after the catch. Yeah, he has a unique ability to be able to do that. Probably better than me,” said Davis.

One of the first similarities that comes to mind is their ability to make plays after the ball is in their hands. Although Davis didn’t mention it, another shared trait evident from their time in a 49ers uniform is their intense and noticeable emotion on the field.

Being called a “magician” is likely more than enough to fire Kittle up, especially if someone from the media and a legend in the game throws that obvious compliment his way at the podium.

George Kittle being an important cog in the San Francisco 49ers machine

George Kittle plays a key role in the 49ers' offense alongside Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel. Just two weeks ago, Kittle unexpectedly took a tongue-in-cheek jab at the local media during a 49ers press conference, catching many off guard.

“I think before we begin, so you guys are out there at every practice. You guys watch us all the time, but there's a special scenes period where I catch the footballs and I like to observe you guys,” said Kittle.

“And you guys really need to up your sneaker game…It's absolutely atrocious,” he continued.

Kittle's jab at the 49ers media came as Brandon Aiyuk returned to practice. During his rant, Kittle shared his thoughts on various shoe brands, including those he wears and those favored by the media.

The 30-year old is one of the three pass-catching threats on the 49ers, alongside Samuel and Aiyuk. However, Aiyuk's off-field status, marked by various trade proposals, remains unclear.

Kittle missed the 49ers' initial two preseason games as the team gradually worked him back from offseason surgery. He looked like his old self in his return, making a standout catch by jumping over a defender during the preseason matchup.

His performance on Friday reassures that he's fully recovered as San Francisco prepares to take on the Jets in the season’s opening Monday Night Football game on September 9.