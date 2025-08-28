The San Francisco 49ers made several roster moves on Thursday as the team continues to shape its depth ahead of next week’s regular-season opener, according to NBC’s Matt Maiocco.

Maiocco reported on X, formerly Twitter, that the 49ers re-signed wide receiver Russell Gage Jr. and released safety Richie Grant. The team also signed quarterback Adrian Martinez, running back Sincere McCormick and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad.

Gage Jr., 29, returns to San Francisco after being released by the club earlier this offseason. Originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Gage has played in 74 career games with 25 starts. Over seven seasons with the Falcons (2018-21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022-24), Baltimore Ravens (2024) and the 49ers (2024), he has registered 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also added six carries for 21 yards. In postseason play, Gage has one appearance, recording two receptions for 10 yards.

In 2024, Gage signed with the Ravens on Aug. 6 but was waived on Aug. 26. He later joined San Francisco’s practice squad in November and signed a Reserve/Future contract with the 49ers in January 2025 before being released. His re-signing gives San Francisco additional depth at wide receiver heading into the season.

49ers bolster practice squad ahead of Week 1 vs. Seahawks

The 49ers also added Martinez to the practice squad. The 25-year-old quarterback entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in May 2023. After being waived by Detroit, he spent 2024 with the New York Jets practice squad before being released earlier this week.

Article Continues Below

Martinez played collegiately at Nebraska (2018-21) and Kansas State (2022), appearing in 49 games with 47 starts. He completed 788 of 1,239 passes (63.6 percent) for 8,491 yards and 51 touchdowns while adding 619 carries for 2,928 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition as a senior.

McCormick, 24, joins San Francisco after three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The undrafted back signed with Las Vegas in 2022 and appeared in five games with two starts across his stint. He totaled 183 yards on 39 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt, and added six receptions for 29 yards.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, adds veteran experience to the 49ers’ practice squad. Drafted in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers in 2018, he has played in 106 career games with 68 starts. He has 205 receptions for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 10 carries for 52 yards.

Valdes-Scantling has also been productive in the postseason, tallying 24 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns across 11 games. In 2024, he split time between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, recording 19 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

The 49ers open the 2025 season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.