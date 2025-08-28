The San Francisco 49ers lost a lot of talent in the offseason. Deebo Samuel, Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave, and Maliek Collins all found new homes this offseason, which resulted in the biggest free agent spending deficit in league history. If the 49ers want to compete for a championship, they will need players on their roster to step up in a big way this season.

The massive list of departures meant that the 49ers didn't have too many questionable roster cuts when they were forced to trim their team down to 53 players. There were certainly some surprises, though. Punter Thomas Morstead and defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, for example, were widely assumed to be roster locks, but they didn't make the team initially. Neither of them was the biggest roster cut surprise, though. That honor belongs to Jeff Wilson Jr.

49ers released running back Jeff Wilson

The Morstead release was surprising because the 49ers don't have another punter on the roster. However, the long-time veteran is already back on the roster; he was just let go so the 49ers could exploit roster loopholes. His release allowed San Francisco to create a temporary open spot on the roster for a player who will then be added to the injured reserve. Morstead wasn't subject to waivers, so the 49ers were able to re-sign him.

Valdez became a fan favorite during training camp and the preseason, earning the nickname ‘Hulk' in the process. Valdez was an undrafted free agent, though, and he has already been brought back on the practice squad.

That leaves Wilson as the biggest surprise not to make the 53-man roster. Having backup running backs who can step up and perform when called upon is especially important in San Francisco. Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs in football, but he is often injured. Just last year, McCaffrey was limited to four games because of injuries, which forced Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo into big roles with the team.

Mason was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason, so backup running back became a position of need. The 49ers brought Wilson back into the fold. The running back spent the last two and a half seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but he had a four and a half year stint with the 49ers before that. Wilson had 15 rushing touchdowns during his original tenure with the 49ers. He spent most of that time as a backup, but he'd always step up when called upon.

49ers' trade for Brian Robinson made Jeff Wilson expendable

Wilson was primed to have a sizable role in San Francisco this year, until the 49ers traded for Brian Robinson. Robinson has impressed as a starter for the Washington Commanders, but Washington's belief in Jacory Croskey-Merritt led to the 49ers moving on from their still-young ball carrier.

McCaffrey and Robinson together form arguably the best one-two punch outside of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery on the Detroit Lions. Both players will demand plenty of touches, and that fact significantly reduced the potential impact that Wilson could have on the team.

Still, it was a surprise to see him cut, considering his familiarity with the 49ers' system and the injury history of McCaffrey. Wilson has already signed back with the Dolphins team that he played for last year.