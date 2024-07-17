Since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, Fred Warner has become a leader on the team's defense and one of the best linebackers in the NFL. To some, Warner ranks at the absolute top of his position around the league.

He received that distinction specifically from league executives, coaches and scouts in a poll by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Warner got 80 percent of the first place vote, retaining his spot as the No. 1 linebacker for the second straight year.

“He's like an elite quarterback in terms of managing the game,” an NFL coordinator said. “Checks, adjustments, unbelievable awareness and instincts. He allows the 10 other people to function at a high level collectively because of what he's able to do mentally.”

Roquan Smith, Matt Milano, Patrick Queen and Nick Bolton rounded up the top five. But after somehow hulking up once again in 2023, Warner is ready to prove why he deserves the top spot.

Starting all 17 games, the linebacker made 132 tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was named both a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, earning an impressive 90.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. Furthermore, his 43 percent run stop win rate was third highest amongst linebackers.

His 2023 season might have been explosive, but San Francisco has gotten used to strong play from Fred Warner. Over his 98 games with the team, Warner has made 766 tackles, 46 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, nine sacks and eight interceptions. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro.

While Warner has seemingly done it all, the 49ers have yet to win a Super Bowl with him on the roster. Coming close countless times, San Francisco is hoping their No. 1 linebacker can help lead their defense over their playoff speed bump.

Fred Warner, 49ers adjust to defensive changes

Warner's breakout season came amidst some massive changes along the 49ers' sideline. With DeMeco Ryans becoming the Houston Texans' head coach, San Francisco turned to Steve Wilks.

The team ranked eighth in total offense, allowing 303.9 yards per game. While still in the top 10, it was a small fall off after Ryans led San Fran to the No. 1 ranking in his final year as defensive coordinator. The final nail in the coffin however was the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco fell 25-22 as Patrick Mahomes threw for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions.

After parting ways with Wilks, the 49ers turned to Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator. He has been with the team since 2022, serving as their Defensive pass game specialist and nickels coach in 2023.

Whoever is functioning as the DC in San Francisco has a strong building block to build around in Fred Warner. The 49ers still have serious Super Bowl aspirations and will be looking for revenge after falling just short. Warner will lead the comeback train, wearing his No. 1 linebacker ranking as a badge of honor.