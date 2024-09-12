Many would think that the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for an easier matchup this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings after a 32-19 win over the New York Jets in Week 1, but Nick Bosa was blunt when talking about this week's game, saying that the Vikings are a better team and that the 49ers will have to be better when it comes to their techniques.

“This week I think we're playing a better, um, honestly a better team,” Nick Bosa said, via KNBR. “They're playing better football, it looks like. And they run the ball well, and we're going to have to be better in our techniques. We kind of got away with some things last week, so yeah, we have to hone in and not pat ourselves on the back.”

The 49ers won fairly comfortably over the Jets on Monday Night Football. New York is a team that has high expectations, especially given that Aaron Rodgers is back, and the talent on the defensive side of the ball. It was not much trouble for San Francisco, but Bose expects the Vikings to be a tougher matchup.

Minnesota is coming off of a dominant 28-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 1. Sam Darnold, who spent the 2023 season as the backup quarterback for the 49ers behind Brock Purdy, had a good day. The Giants are not expected to be a good team this season, but it was still and impressive performance for the Vikings.

49ers look for fast start to 2024 season

It was a very eventful offseason for the 49ers, who dealt with contract disputes with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams. Aiyuk eventually signed his extension with the team, and then shortly after, Williams reported and signed his extension. It was a huge win for San Francisco to get those two locked into contracts, and now the team just hopes that Christian McCaffrey is able to get healthy enough to get back on the field soon.

The 49ers have games they will expect to win coming up in the next few weeks. After playing the Vikings, they will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams, then there are games against the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks after that before a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It will be interesting to see if the 49ers are up to the test that they anticipate this Sunday, as Bosa indicated.