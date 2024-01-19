The San Francisco 49ers come into the postseason with high expectations, we take a look at their player specials for their playoff run.

The NFL's Divisional Round kicks off with a classic rivalry renewed, as the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Both teams enter this clash riding momentum waves, hungry to prove their legitimacy as Super Bowl contenders.

The 49ers finished the regular season with the NFC's top seed, boasting a 13-4 record and a potent offense led by the dual-threat wizardry of Brocky Purdy who's been the hidden gem to this 49ers offense. Purdy, in his second year, has matured into a leader, utilizing his playmaking skills and pinpoint accuracy to become a legitimate MVP candidate.

The 49ers' offensive arsenal doesn't end with Purdy. Deebo Samuel's versatility creates matchup nightmares, while Brandon Aiyuk has blossomed into a reliable deep threat. The run game boasts the league's best rusher Christian McCaffrey's punishing style and the veteran savviness of Greg Kittle.

The 49ers are looking like a real threat to win the Super Bowl and with that we take a look at the player specials on tap for this year's playoff for the number one seed in the NFC.

Here are the 2024 Playoffs NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Playoff Player Specials: San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy to throw for 750+ Passing Yards (+115)

Christian McCaffrey to record 300+ Rushing Yds (+290)

Deebo Samuel to score 2+ Rushing TDs (+800)



Brock Purdy to throw 10+ Passing TDs in the Playoffs (+1000)

Selections are for the Entirety of the Playoffs.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Why Brock Purdy to throw for 750+ Passing Yards

Brock Purdy slinging 750 yards this postseason might sound audacious, but hear me out. This ain't your average rookie gunslinger. This is “Mr. Irrelevant” turning into Mr. Playoff Inferno. Remember his 332-yard, 3-TD masterpiece in his debut? He did that to the vaunted Seahawks. Now, picture a hungry Purdy facing a Packers secondary that could be without their star corner and then a chance at going up against a depleted Bucs secondary or untrustworthy Detroit secondary in the NFC Championship.

But it's not just about one game. This kid thrives in Kyle Shanahan's system. The play-action maestro cooks up chunk plays, and Purdy devours them. Deebo, Aiyuk, and Kittle salivate at the prospect of deep bombs raining down. And don't forget McCaffrey's dynamic presence forcing defenses to loosen up giving Purdy the utmost confidence of getting over this total this playoffs.

Why Christian McCaffrey to record 300+ Rushing Yds

Christian McCaffrey has a strong chance of recording 300+ rushing yards in the NFL playoffs. McCaffrey, known for his exceptional rushing abilities, won the NFL rushing title with 1,459 yards in the 2023 season. He is a key offensive catalyst for the 49ers, having totaled 2,023 yards from scrimmage, including 564 receiving yards.

Additionally, the upcoming playoff game against the Packers presents a favorable opportunity for McCaffrey, as the Packers have a run defense that is ranked in the bottom half of the league and allowed 2,181 rushing yards in the regular season.. Furthermore, McCaffrey has a history of performing well, having totaled more than 92.5 rushing yards in nine out of 16 games. With his exceptional skills, regular-season performance, and the potential weaknesses in the Packers' run defense that would help him kick off the playoffs, McCaffrey is poised to make a significant impact in the playoffs and could very well achieve 300+ rushing yards.

Why Deebo Samuel to score 2+ Rushing TDs

Deebo Samuel is poised to make a significant impact in the NFL playoffs, with a strong possibility of recording 2+ rushing touchdowns. Samuel has already set an NFL record for wide receivers with 19 career rushing touchdowns.

In the 2023 regular season, he showcased his versatility by scoring 5 rushing touchdowns. His ability to contribute in the running game has been a key factor in the 49ers' offensive strategy. Additionally, in his postseason career, Samuel has demonstrated a knack for finding the end zone, having scored 3 touchdowns in 9 playoff games.

This consistent performance under playoff pressure bodes well for his potential to score multiple rushing touchdowns in the upcoming playoffs. With his proven track record, explosive playing style, and the trust of the 49ers' coaching staff, Samuel is a strong candidate to reach the 2+ rushing touchdown mark in the NFL playoffs.

Why Brock Purdy to throw 10+ Passing TDs in the Playoffs

Brock Purdy has had an impressive 2023 season, leading the NFL in various passing statistics, including a high number of touchdowns. His exceptional performance, with 31 passing touchdowns in the regular season, showcases his ability to find the end zone. Purdy's remarkable football IQ and efficiency in the passing game have been key factors in the 49ers' offensive success.

Additionally, his strong completion percentage on deep passes and ability to connect on intermediate throws demonstrates his versatility and effectiveness in the passing game. Furthermore, Purdy's 9.3 yards per attempt and 72.1 percent completion percentage rank second in the NFL, highlighting his ability to generate big plays and sustain drives. With his proven track record and the 49ers' offensive prowess, Purdy is well-positioned to continue his touchdown-scoring success in the NFL playoffs, making it entirely feasible for him to record 10+ passing touchdowns this postseason.