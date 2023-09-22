The San Francisco 49ers continued their winning ways Thursday night, cruising to their 13th straight regular-season win and improving their undefeated record with quarterback Brock Purdy under center.

The 49ers are now 8-0 in the regular season when Purdy starts. The second-year QB was efficient as can be against the New York Giants, throwing for 310 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first 300-yard regular season game and eighth with multiple touchdown passes.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With each week and each win, Purdy further solidifies himself as the 49ers' guy. Nick Bosa loves what he's seeing from last year's Mr. Irrelevant.

“I’m extremely confident in him and I know when I see him after games he’s never too high, never too low,” Bosa said, via Michael Nowels. “So even when there are plays out there that he misses he’s very keen on trying to make those improvements but he still had an amazing day.”

The 49ers can afford to miss some plays in games like Thursday. The defense absolutely dominated the Giants' offense, putting pressure on Daniel Jones all night. Bosa notched his first sack of the season and the 49ers held the Giants to 150 yards of total offense.

It is incredible to see a late-round pick like Brock Purdy look so fluid in an NFL offense. Purdy won’t give you 300-yard performances weekly, but he does what he needs to do to help the 49ers win and lets the stars of the team take care of the rest.

The 49ers are no doubt a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl and are showing why every week.