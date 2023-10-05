There were doubts that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel would be able to suit up for the team when they took on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to rib and knee injuries. In the end, Samuel ended up playing for the team, but on a more limited basis; he was only used by the 49ers in the rushing game, tallying just three carries for six yards (against no catches) in a 35-16 win for the team.

Samuel was clearly not 100 percent when he suited up for the 49ers back on Sunday. So it's no surprise to see his name pop up on the injury report once more heading into an all-important clash against the Dallas Cowboys, a battle between two playoff-caliber teams in the NFC.

At the very least, the 49ers will be optimistic that Deebo Samuel appears to have recovered from his rib injury, even if it's looking like he'll be limited for the team when they take on the Cowboys this upcoming Sunday.

“On the injury report, the rib injury went away so clearly that has gotten better,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said. “Still limited with that knee injury, though.”

From @GMFB: For the Sunday night game, #Cowboys standout defender Micah Parson (knee) and #49ers standout offensive weapon Deebo Samuel (knee) will both be at less than 100%. pic.twitter.com/4KhkbtqfAE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2023

But even with Samuel still dealing with a knock on his knee, Rapoport doesn't expect this to be severe enough that he won't be able to play in three days' time.

“I would expect his participation to ramp up. I don't get the sense that his status for Sunday is in doubt. Just clearly gonna have to manage that knee injury through the week,” Rapoport added.

At this juncture of the season, it's fair for some to wonder whether time off may be what's necessary to prevent the 49ers receiver from exacerbating his injury. But no one knows one's body better than the individual himself, so if Deebo Samuel says that he can power through the injury, then he surely is capable of doing so.

The Cowboys, on their end, are also dealing with a knock to star defender Micah Parsons, so both teams are going to have to enter that exciting Sunday encounter while being less than full strength.