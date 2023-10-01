Game recognize game. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey's third touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 with all the exclamations.

CMC you’re ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!!!! My GOODNESS — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 1, 2023

McCaffrey has been absolutely unstoppable in the first half, recording two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown to put the 49ers up big early over the Cardinals. McCaffrey nearly totaled over 100 combined yards in the half as well, rushing for 53 yards on 10 carries while adding 40 receiving yards on four catches.

Christian McCaffrey has been the best running back in the league to start the season for the 49ers, leading the NFL in rushing yards and helping the 49ers cruise to a 3-0 record while averaging 30 points a game. The 49ers look well on their way to another victory early on against the Cardinals, controlling the game with a rushing attack that has consistently picked up first downs and gashed Arizona's defense.

LeBron James, a noted Cleveland Browns fan, might have needed something to celebrate after the Browns fell flat in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the day. McCaffrey's monster day isn't quite done yet, as he'll look to set a new personal single-game career-high in touchdowns with four in the second half of this one.

McCaffrey's season touchdown total is now up to 6 on the season for the 49ers, who will look to improve to a perfect 4-0 under quarterback Brock Purdy, who has never lost as a starter in his young career.

We'll keep you posted on Christian McCaffrey's big day (and any more reactions from LeBron James) as the Week 4 game between the 49ers and Cardinals rolls on.