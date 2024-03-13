San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is returning to the team under a restructured deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
“Even after the #49ers and Pro Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk restructured his deal, he remains the NFL's highest-paid FB (as he should be).”
Juszczyk's agency confirmed the news as well:
“Congrats to John Lynch and the 49ers for placing a JUICE order today @JuiceCheck44is BACK! @49ers#Faithful”
The move will save the team $1.75 million against the salary cap in 2024.
Juszczyk signed a five-year, $27 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2021, giving his deal an average annual value of $5.4 million. As Rapoport noted, he will continue to be the NFL's highest-paid fullback even after the restructure.
The 32-year-old Juszczyk's reported agreement to restructure will help ensure that the 49ers are cap compliant by the start of the new league year.
Juszczyk was excellent for the 49ers this season. He only carried the ball five times for two touchdowns. But his blocking for Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy was among the best in the NFL. He also was solid for the 49ers during Super Bowl 58. He caught two passes from Brock Purdy which got his team 31 receiving yards. Juszczyk also carried the ball once for a two-yard gain.
After starring at Harvard, the Baltimore Ravens selected Juszczyk in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He spent four years with the Ravens, picking up his first Pro Bowl nod in his final season in 2016 before signing with the 49ers.
Juszczyk has now reached the Pro Bowl in eight consecutive years, and he was named a First Team All-Pro for the first time last season.