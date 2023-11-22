As the NFL season enters week twelve, tap in to hear our 49ers-Seahawks matchup pick and prediction, as well as how to watch.

The San Francisco 49ers have bounced back in a big way after their three-game losing streak. After decimating the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 in week 11, the 49ers followed it up with a 13-point win over Tampa Bay. In this win, Brock Purdy had his best performance in a 49ers uniform. He went 22-25 for 333 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to this 27-14 victory. Looking to negate the three-game losing streak with a three-game win streak, the 49ers head to Seattle to take on divisional rivals Seahawks.

Week eleven was rough in a multitude of ways for the Seattle Seahawks. In week 11, they allowed the Los Angeles Rams to go on a 10-0 in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter to win the game 17-16. This marked a season sweep of the Seahawks for the Rams. On the bright side, Seattle finally saw DK Metcalf breakthrough for his biggest game of the season as he tallied 94 yards and a touchdown on only five catches. However, on the bad side, the Seahawks saw Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III go down with injuries. Their ability to persevere through adversity will be tested when the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers come to town for the last game of the Thanksgiving Day slate.

Here are the 49ers-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Seahawks Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -7 (-112)

Seattle Seahawks: +7 (-108)

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 12

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned in the introduction, the Seattle Seahawks entered this game with some of their most prominent players carrying injury designations this week. Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, and Riq Woolen are all listed as “Questionable” coming into this contest. With such a quick turnaround between games, it is tough to imagine Smith and Walker III playing in this one, given the severity of their injuries. These guys are proven leaders for their teams, and they will be needed in a game against one of the best teams in the NFC. If they are out, their replacements will be Drew Lock, who threw one interception in only six pass attempts as Smith's replacement, and Zach Charbonnet, a rookie running back. While the 49ers have injury issues of their own, it is nothing like this.

It is always a plus whenever a team enters the game with the best player on the field. That is precisely what the 49ers have with Christian McCaffrey. He is coming off his third straight game with 100+ all-purpose yards. Although he has not had a rushing touchdown in back-to-back games, this streak will more than likely come to an end. The Seahawks' run defense is tied for seventh in the league for most rushing touchdowns allowed, with 11 through ten games. If the 49ers continue to lean on him, they will experience an abundance of success on Thursday.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

With Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III leading the charge, the Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best teams in the league in ball security. This team has only had one rushing fumble this entire season, tied for the second-fewest in the league. In addition, Smith and Lock have combined for only eight interceptions so far. When teams are matched against the 49ers, they fall behind early because of careless turnovers. That is not an area this Seahawks team struggles in, so if they can continue to excel in this facet of the game, they can cover and maybe even win outright on Thursday.

No matter who the quarterback is for the Seahawks, their life will be made easy through one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been electric all season long. These three have combined for 1,556 yards and nine touchdowns. If it comes to be that Drew Lock starts for Seattle, this trio will aid in a big way in attempts to expose a depleted secondary.

Final 49ers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

The final game on Thanksgiving will surely be the best game of the day. This game between these longtime rivals marks the first of the year, guaranteeing that each side will give their all to try and secure first place in the division. It's very tough to bet against the Seahawks in a primetime game played in Seattle. However, given the dominance on both sides of the ball and the overwhelming amount of injuries for the Seahawks, I will be going with the 49ers in this one. Expect the 49ers to take advantage of Seattle's lack of depth. Give me San Francisco at -7 in this one.

Final 49ers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers -7 (-112)