The San Francisco 49ers hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Vikings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Christian McCaffery is the big question mark for the 49ers. He is still dealing with the same injury that held him out of week one. Jauan Jennings and Dee Winters are both questionable for this game, as well.

Andrew Van Ginkel, Garrett Bradbury, and Jordan Addison are all questionable for the game Sunday. Addison is the most notable of that group, and he has been sitting out of practice this week.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Vikings Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -235

Minnesota Vikings: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers were absolutely dominant in week one against the New York Jets. They were especially dominant on the ground. Led by Jordan Mason's 147 yards, the 49ers had 180 total yards. Mason averaged 5.3 yards per carry, and it is looking like he will be the starting running back on Sunday. With Mason running the ball exceptionally well, the 49ers should be able to have another good game.

Brock Purdy was not too bad himself. He passed for 231 yards against the Jets and did not turn the ball over. He did not pass for a touchdown, but he made a couple of very good passes that could have led to touchdowns. Brandon Ayiuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle are active for this game, so Purdy should be able to throw the bell well on Sunday. Pair that with the running game, and the 49ers are poised for a win.

Defensively, the 49ers were very good. They held the Jets to just 266 yards of total offense in the game. New York had 10 drives, so the 49ers averaged just 26.6 yards per drive given up. The Jets are a little bit better on offense than the Vikings, so the 49ers should have an easier time in this game. San Francisco should be able to keep the Vikings from driving downfield and win this game.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vikings were expected to struggle this season, but they lucked out by playing the Giants in Week 1. In the game, the Vikings put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. They were able to sack Daniel Jones five times in the win. Along with that, they hit him a total of 12 times. Minnesota needs to put that same pressure on Brock Purdy. If they can force Purdy into a few mistakes, they will be able to control possession of the ball and win this game.

Minnesota allowed just 3.5 yards per rush in their week one win. This is going to be very important for the Vikings. They have to find a way to keep Jordan Mason, or Christian McCaffery from having a big game on the ground. Stopping the running game will make it hard for the 49ers to pass the ball, as well. If Minnesota can have the same defensive game in week two, they are going to pull off the upset.

Final 49ers-Vikings Prediction & Pick

The 49ers are the better team here. I think that is how it will stand, as well. San Francisco is much better than the New York Giants, and I think they will handle the Vikings pretty easily. I will be taking the 49ers to cover the spread.

Final 49ers-Vikings Prediction & Pick: 49ers -5.5 (-110)