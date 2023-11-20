The San Francisco 49ers All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga will be out for the season with a torn ACL, per Niners coach Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco fans are all too accustomed to watching a 49ers season fall apart due to injuries, and though it hasn't reached the point of no return yet, the latest Kyle Shanahan presser included a bit of tough Talanoa Hufanga injury news that serves as a huge blow to the 49ers top-ranked scoring defense.

49ers 3rd-year safety Talanoa Hufanga suffered a clean tear of the ACL, according to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan (h/t Matt Barrows of The Athletic). Hufanga's injury took place halfway through the 3rd quarter when he planted firmly into the grass as he broke down to make a tackle on Tampa Bay running back Rashaad White, who had caught a swing pass in the flat. Before there was any contact on the play, Hufanga crumbled to the ground.

Hufanga, who was selected in the 5th round of the 2021 Draft, exploded onto the scene last year in his first season as a starter for the Niners. In 17 games, Hufanga finished with 97 tackles, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks, earning himself a surprising but well-deserved inclusion on the NFL's All-Pro team.

This year, the 23-year-old Hufanga was just as productive as he was last year, solidifying himself as one of the biggest stars on the 49ers defense in the process. In 10 games this season, Hufanga, the 26th-ranked safety in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, made 52 tackles and picked off three passes.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, there isn't much time to recuperate before their next game. In a big time NFC West showdown, the Niners will be visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night.