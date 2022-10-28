The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. An 0-4 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster.

There are still 78 games remaining, but LA does not seem to have much flexibility in rectifying most of the issues on their lineup. This iteration of the Lakers is in the win-now mode because they only have two first-round picks until 2030, which means it will be tougher for them to rebuild with no first-round picks on their picket.

With Anthony Davis as one of the pieces with the highest value in the franchise, these are a couple of deals they can consider if they want to reconstruct their roster.

Brooklyn Nets

Trading for an organization that is encountering harsh criticism as well, trade between the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets could be the way to go for both sides. The return on both would be terrific because the Lakers will be able to receive a package centered around Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving to pair with LeBron James in LA.

The results speak for themselves with a James/Irving or James/Durant pairing, but that can also be said with either duo being teammates with Anthony Davis in Brooklyn. The concern in trading for superstars is the value they will receive in return, but that will not be a problem in negotiations like these.

Phoenix Suns

As one of the serious players during the Kevin Durant rumors, the Suns will be a brilliant destination for Anthony Davis. It has been proven that Davis has flourished with reliable facilitators on his team, and he will have both Chris Paul and Devin Booker in Phoenix.

The pressure of playing in Arizona compared to Los Angeles will be a welcome adjustment for someone like Davis who has been underperforming the past two seasons. The package Phoenix can offer in return will be centered around Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and a plethora of their draft capital.

Toronto Raptors

A Nick Nurse-led team loves individuals who are versatile, athletic, and all-around. Anthony Davis fits the billing of playing with a bunch of young individuals like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby. Unfortunately, Scottie Barnes and possibly Gary Trent Jr. will be part of a possible trade but having Davis as the star puts them in the same stratosphere as the top teams in the East.

It has been well documented that Raptors President Masai Ujiri is not afraid of acquiring a superstar who is available in the market. The injuries are an immense cause for concern for any team that is interested in Davis, but the Raptors organization is experienced in dealing with a similar situation because of Kawhi Leonard.

Memphis Grizzlies

This could be a wildcard pick to some, but the Memphis Grizzlies are one piece away from seriously contending for an NBA championship. Anthony Davis could be that missing link to pair with superstar Ja Morant, especially with the lingering injuries being sustained by Jaren Jackson Jr.

The enticing aspect of executing a deal with Memphis is they have a plethora of draft capital they can give the Lakers in this deal. Furthermore, the Grizzlies have certain young assets who will fit the Lakers’ mold and have an instant impact on a team still led by LeBron James.

Golden State Warriors

A landing spot that would shock the NBA landscape is Anthony Davis ending up in the Golden State Warriors. With Draymond Green and Klay Thompson still not being able to sign extensions yet, the Warriors could be open to negotiating a deal involving Davis.

The Warriors can offer some of their youngsters with massive potential who will have more chances to thrive in an environment like the Lakers. This will be a far-fetched possibility of Golden State being in the mix for Davis, but they are one team to consider with the pieces available on the squad.