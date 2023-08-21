The NBA's Philadelphia 76ers franchise has been around for quite some time now. Its first season was all the way back in the 1946-47 season when the team was called the Syracuse Nationals, and the NBA was called the National Basketball League or NBL.

The Sixers haven't accomplished as much as some of the other older teams in the NBA, such as the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers, though. Philadelphia has won just two titles — in 1967 and 1983 — over its seven-plus-decade existence. And the Sixers have made it to the NBA Finals six times, with their most recent Finals appearance being in 2001 when they were led by star guard Allen Iverson.

The Sixers certainly aren't the most successful franchise in NBA history, but they've still enjoyed their fair share of success over the years. And the team has made plenty of great trades, too, as some of the best players in franchise history were acquired via trade, such as Moses Malone and Wilt Chamberlain.

With all that being said, let's rank the five best trades in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise:

5. Sixers trade for Kyle Korver

The New Jersey Nets traded the rights to the 51st overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Kyle Korver, to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $125,000. While Korver isn't as accomplished of a player as the others on this list, he still had a very productive stint with the Sixers.

Korver spent five seasons as a member of the Sixers franchise and averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 337 total regular-season appearances with the team (101 starts). It didn't take long for Korver to establish himself as one of the elite perimeter shooters in the NBA, as he shot 40.5 percent from behind the three-point arc on 6.8 attempts per game as a sophomore, an impressive combination of usage rate and efficiency. And Korver led the NBA in free-throw percentage during the 2006-07 regular season, his fourth season with the team.

After leaving the Sixers, Korver went on to play for five more teams — the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Milwaukee Bucks — before he retired following the 2019-20 season at the age of 38. Korver's best season in the NBA came during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Hawks, as he averaged 12.1 points during the regular season, led the NBA in three-point percentage at 49.2 percent, and was named to the first and only All-Star team of his pro career.

4. Sixers trade for Andrew Toney

In 1976, the Philadelphia 76ers traded Mel Bennett to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a 1980 first-round pick. With this pick, the Sixers selected guard Andrew Toney.

Toney spent all eight seasons of his NBA career with the Sixers, from the 1980-81 season to the 1987-88 season. He averaged 15.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 468 regular-season games with the franchise (303 starts).

Toney's best season as a Sixer came during the 1983-84 season, as he averaged 20.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game during the regular season and was named to the All-Star team, which marked the second and final All-Star appearance of his pro career.

But, most importantly, Toney was an invaluable member of the 1982-83 Sixers squad that went on to win the NBA championship. He was arguably the Sixers' second-best player — behind only Moses Malone — during the 1983 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, as he averaged 22.0 points and 5.8 assists per game during the championship series, and the Sixers ended up sweeping the Lakers.

3. Sixers trade for Dikembe Mutombo

In February of 2001, the Philadelphia 76ers traded for Atlanta Hawks center Dikembe Mutombo. Mutombo was a bit long in the tooth when the Sixers traded for him, as he was 34 years old, but he still put up All-Star caliber numbers in his two-season stint in Philadelphia.

Mutombo averaged 11.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in 106 total regular-season appearances with the Sixers. And Mutombo was named to the NBA All-Star team in both of his seasons as a Sixer.

While Mutombo's numbers with the Sixers were very impressive, fans should remember him for how he performed during the Sixers' 2001 postseason run when they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Mutombo played fantastic on both ends of the court during the team's playoff run, but he was especially great during the 2001 Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Mutombo averaged 16.6 points, 15.6 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game for the series, and the Sixers went on to win in seven games.

After his two-season stint with the Sixers, Mutombo played for three more teams across the next seven seasons before retiring from the NBA at 42 years old.

2. Sixers trade for Wilt Chamberlain

In 1965, the Sixers traded Lee Shaffer, Connie Dierking, Paul Neumann, and cash to the San Francisco Warriors in exchange for Wilt Chamberlain, who is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to wear a Sixers jersey.

Chamberlain didn't spend a whole lot of time with the Sixers, as he was in Philadelphia for just four seasons. But during this time, he accomplished so much both from an individual and collective standpoint. Chamberlain led the league in points per game once and led the league in rebounds per game three times in his four seasons with the Sixers.

Chamberlain's best season as a Sixer came during the 1965-66 season when he averaged an otherworldly 33.5 points and 24.6 rebounds per game across 79 games played during the regular season.

But Chamberlain's most impressive accomplishment as a Sixer was leading the team to the 1967 NBA title. He was particularly dominant in the 1967 Eastern Division Finals against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. Chamberlain averaged a triple-double of 21.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game for the series, and the Sixers eliminated Boston in five games.

Once Chamberlain's Sixers career came to an end 1967-68 season, he played with the Los Angeles Lakers for five seasons before retiring from the NBA at the age of 36.

1. Sixers trade for Moses Malone

In 1982, the Philadelphia 76ers made the best trade in the history of the franchise. The Sixers traded Caldwell Jones and a 1983 first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Moses Malone.

Malone spent five seasons as a member of the Sixers, from the 1982-83 season to the 1985-86 season and then the 1993-94 season. He averaged 21.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game across 357 total regular-season appearances with the franchise (302 starts). Malone was arguably the best rebounder in the NBA in his first stint with the Sixers, as he led the NBA in rebounds per game in three out of his first four seasons in Philadelphia.

Without Malone's contributions as a scorer and rebounder, it's likely that the 1982-83 iteration of the Sixers wouldn't have gone on to win the NBA championship. Malone was dominant throughout the Sixers' 1983 playoff run, as he finished with the most rebounds and win shares of any player during the 1983 postseason.

But Malone's best series of the 1983 postseason came during the 1983 NBA Finals against Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers. Malone was the Sixers' best player by a wide margin during the championship series, as he led the team in scoring and rebounding with 25.8 points and 18.0 rebounds per game, and the Sixers swept the Lakers in four games.

Malone's first stint with the Sixers came to an end following the 1985-86 season. He returned to the team for the 1993-94 season, though. Malone was long in the tooth by this point, however, as he was 38 years old and no longer the dominant scorer and rebounder he once was. He averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 55 appearances with the Sixers during the 1993-94 regular season.