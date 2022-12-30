By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Without a doubt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given everyone a lot of great memories throughout the years. From the first time Nick Fury showed up to the revelation that the late T’Challa had a son who bears his name, there are many things that excited fans for the MCU. But on the other end of the coin, there are also some moments that are best left forgotten. We take a look below at some of those that left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths and why they should be retconned in Phases 5 and 6, one way or another.

5 cringe MCU moments that must be retconned in Phases 5 and 6

5. Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanov’s romance in Avengers: Age of Ultron

The first Avengers films took everyone’s perception of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and elevated it to a new level. The follow-up, Age of Ultron, didn’t really match its predecessor’s level of critical success. While the overall story is still a good one, there are some parts of it that really didn’t connect with MCU fans. Apparently, one of those parts is Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanov’s romance in the second Avengers film.

bruce & natasha flirting in age of ultron pic.twitter.com/nWVuwvGExz — tj (@robspatts) September 9, 2018

Although their friendship was started in Avengers, it’s only in Age of Ultron that romance started to blossom between the two. The thing is, the supposed relationship between the Hulk and Black Widow didn’t really connect well with fans. Their personalities are so far apart and the dialogue given to them ventures into cliche territory. That’s why this plotline has been abandoned in Infinity War and Endgame, with a few small moments left to reference it. In any case, adding a little more to the plot to effectively negate the effects of the past romance in Bruce’s current situation will help everyone forget this ever happened.

4. Titania and the Wrecking Crew

In the comics, both Titania and the Wrecking Crew are powerhouses with the strength of gods. Although they aren’t the most complex or compelling characters, these characters also weren’t depicted to be the utter buffoons they were made out to be in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From that Disney Plus series, we saw Titania relegated to being a super-powered influencer and the Wrecking Crew demoted to ineffective lackeys of an antagonist that failed to live up to expectations.

She-Hulk is the perfect place to put characters in goofy comic book costumes hell they did that already with frog man and the other background characters from the trailer now why tf are the wrecking crew looking like that what's the excuse😭 pic.twitter.com/sGY8lRhQ3X — Dex!🦦 (@Diokintos) July 26, 2022

What upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe should do is give these bad guys the characterization they deserve. Rather than being used for comedic purposes, have them live up to their full potential as strength-based antagonists. Have them fight, not just against She-Hulk, but against other MCU powerhouses as well, such as Thor or Hulk himself. In this way, fans will be getting the versions of Titania and the Wrecking Crew that line up better with their personalities from the comics.

3. Jane Foster’s attempt to make a catchphrase

A lot was hinging on Thor: Love and Thunder’s success as a Marvel Phase 4 film. But rather than being one of Marvel’s biggest hits, it became among its most critical flops with the movie failing to connect to fans. Part of the reason is how the fourth Thor film placed a heavy emphasis on comedy, rather than focusing on improving the story itself. The most obvious crime here is how Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster tries to come up with a catchphrase for her version of Thor.

JANE FOSTER: First off the name is Mighty Thor.

And secondly… If you can't say Mighty Thor… I'll accept Doctor Jane Foster.

And thirdly… EAT MY HAMMER! pic.twitter.com/fnbtOeNefd — Marvel Quotes (@Scripts_Marvel) September 7, 2022

Future phases of the MCU, whether it’s on Disney Plus or within the upcoming Avengers films, have the chance to give justice to Portman’s Thor. Now that the character is in Valhalla, as it was shown in the ending, there can be a scene or two that will make Foster admit that trying to come up with a catchphrase was lame. Thanks to this hypothetical scene, that part of Love and Thunder will be forgotten easily by Marvel fans.

2. Wanda Maximoff’s abrupt transformation into a villain

Up to this day, Wanda Maximoff remains to be among the few Avengers who have made it big in fans’ hearts. Portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen ever since Avengers: Age of Ultron, the character has gone through so much in the MCU. And while there have been signs in the past about her turn as a villainous Marvel Phase 4 version of the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the execution itself didn’t live up to expectations.

Hot Take: They should’ve saved Wanda to be an avengers villain and adapted Avengers: Disassembled before having her be the villain in Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/u8e43EF56x — Sammy J (@SammyJReacts) December 30, 2022

Since it isn’t really shown whether Wanda died or not, there’s a pretty big chance she’s going to make a comeback in MCU Phase 5 or 6. Marvel Studios must make it a point to justify her turn as an antagonist and bring her back as a hero during Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars, the culmination of everything the franchise is doing right now. In this way, fans won’t have to revolt about what happened to Olsen’s character and have much to expect from her.

1. Kingpin’s MCU debut

Back in the original Daredevil series on Netflix, Wilson Fisk was a force of nature that wrecked everything he came into contact with. The character’s backstory and complex nature drew Marvel fans in and made them invest in the antagonist. That’s why there was a lot of hype going into the Hawkeye series on Disney Plus when it was confirmed that Kingpin was going to make his Marvel Phase 4 there. But instead of making a tsunami, the actual debut was just a splash in the pool for most fans.

Hawkeye ruined Vincent D'onofrio's Kingpin. Kingpin was so out of character in this show. The Daredevil Kingpin would have destroyed his enemies from behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/im5GOZHZM3 — Panda (@Sakuuda) December 24, 2022

The first appearance of Kingpin in the MCU massively nerfed his fan-favorite character from the Netflix version and turned him into a brainless brawler. What Marvel needs to do is make him the feared antagonist again when the new Daredevil series premieres. In this way, the cringey version of Fisk will soon be forgotten by everyone.

With Marvel about to go supernova in Phase 5, it only makes sense to make the overall cinematic universe better and more cohesive. By retconning the entries above, the MCU stands a better chance of making fans happier than they are now.