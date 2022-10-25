5 details you likely missed from House of the Dragon episode 10

The first season of HBO’s hit series derived from George R. R. Martin’s books has come to an end. With its conclusion comes several key developments that will forever change House Targaryen and all of the Seven Kingdoms in the decades to come. Along with these startling events comes a set of juicy details lurking in the background and fun trivia waiting to be discovered. We take a look at the best House of the Dragon episode 10 easter eggs and what they truly mean.

5 House of the Dragon episode 10 easter eggs

5. A remembrance of Alicent’s friendship with Rhaenyra

The final episode of House of the Dragon season 1 started with Rhaenyra Targaryen learning about the Greens installing Aegon as king and protector of the realm. After receiving her father’s crown from Ser Erryk Cargyll and being proclaimed queen by her council, Rhaenyra receives Otto Hightower and listens to the peace terms set by Aegon.

Alicent sent Rhaenyra the page that was ripped out when they were kids #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/yrjfyaz2vD — Thrones Facts | House of the Dragon 🐉 (@Thrones_Facts) October 24, 2022

As expected, Rhaenyra refuses these terms and tensions escalate as everyone draws swords out. Before things could get out of hand, Otto gives Rhaenyra a page from a book. Upon seeing it, she orders her forces to stand down and allow Otto to leave, much to Daemon’s surprise and confusion.

The page in question is a callback to the first episode where Rhaenyra and Alicent are seen spending time in the Godswood. Otto’s daughter is testing the princess’s knowledge of Westerosi history, a challenge Rhaenyra aces. She then tears the page from the book and teasingly hands it back to Alicent. Among the House of the Dragon episode 10 things you missed, this one seems that this is Alicent’s way of reaching out to Rhaenyra in order to keep the peace and prevent the Seven Kingdoms from being plunged into an all-out war. But as the episode progressed, that won’t be the case anymore.

4. Vermithor

Seeing that their side is in dire need of firepower, Daemon sets out on his own to an undisclosed location. From there, viewers can see him singing in Old Valyrian in the dark. From out of nowhere, a dragon appears and looks down at the Rogue Prince. This dragon is no other than Vermithor, the old dragon of Jaehaerys Targaryen, the king before Viserys.

Daemon visiting the second biggest dragon alive Vermithor #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Sc6xc90Upo — Otto Hightower (@OttoHightower) October 24, 2022

According to Fire & Blood, Vermithor is an old dragon that was only exceeded in size by Vhagar. Although Daemon has Caraxes at this point, the potential addition of Vermithor and the dragon eggs he found in a previous episode can turn the tide for the Blacks when it comes to sheer power. It remains to be seen who will claim Jaehaerys’ old dragon in future seasons of House of the Dragon.

3. Cregan Stark

In an effort to consolidate their forces, Jacaerys volunteers to seek them out for Rhaenyra. This leads Lucerys to visit Storm’s End to secure House Baratheon while Jacaerys is off first to the Vale to speak to House Arryn, then to the North for House Stark. Before the brothers leave, Rhaenyra tells his firstborn that Cregan Stark, the Lord of Winterfell, is closer to him in age and wishes that they can find something in common.

Cregan Stark, like all the Starks we’ve met in Game of Thrones, is raised to be as honorable as possible. In future seasons, Jaecarys will meet him in Winterfell and the two will become as close as brothers. This close relationship will culminate in A Pact of Ice and Fire, an alliance that will have Jaecaerys’ firstborn daughter marry Cregan’s young son, Rickon Stark.

2. Aemond’s eye

During Lucerys Velaryon’s trip to Storm’s End, he encounters Aemond Targaryen there. As it stands, Borros Baratheon sided with the Blacks, thanks to Aemond’s offer to marry one of his daughters. With his mission to bring House Baratheon to Rhaenyra’s side deemed as a failure, the young prince is about to leave for Dragonstone. Before he does, Aemond challenges him to a duel right inside Lord Borros’ halls, something which he vehemently opposes.

Aemond’s sapphire eye reveal was so sick #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/S3kNqjFRVu — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) October 24, 2022

Just as things were escalating, Aemond takes the patch off his face and reveals the eye Lucerys slashed in a previous episode. Instead of an empty socket, viewers see a shining blue orb in place of the lost eye. While some may want this easter egg to connect to something mystical, such as the White Walkers, it seems that this is only a piece of star sapphire. It seems that the glittering gem is a symbol of Aemond owning the loss of his eye and making it into something that will define him.

1. Daemon choking Rhaenyra

As opposed to Rhaenyra’s reluctance to strike the first blow against the Greens, Daemon is itching to go to battle against them right away. The tension between them blows up when Daemon suddenly chokes his wife after they argue about how to proceed with their plans to retake the Iron Throne.

Rhaenyra being shocked but yet putting in Daemon's face with a smirk that he knows nothing and that viserys told him nothing right after he tries to choke her. I love it. He's LIVID. pic.twitter.com/3FcCuv2SXO — dev (@devs_il) October 24, 2022

While this may have shocked viewers, the seeds have been planted all along. Staying true to his character, Daemon is basically chaos personified. With the death of his brother being blamed on Alicent and the theft of Rhaenyra’s birthright, the Rogue Prince is very eager to exact his revenge on the Greens in whatever way possible. When Rhaenyra mentions that it’s her wish to maintain peace as much as possible because of her oath to Viserys borne from Aegon the Conqueror’s vision, A Song of Ice and Fire, she chokes her due to seeing Viserys’ weakness of pacifism in her.

Shortly after, Daemon lets go and realize something about the vision Viserys imparted to Rhaenyra. He has been heir to the Iron Throne for a long time but his brother never mentioned Aegon’s dream to him. This leaves Daemon feeling left out with the thought that Viserys never saw him as a worthy heir.

With the first season done, it’s expected that these easter eggs will continue to pay off when season 2 premieres in 2024. Until then, it’s going to be a very long wait for House of the Dragon fans.