5 Fantasy Football wide receivers who will lose the most targets in 2022

Every player has the intention of having the best year of their career each season they report to camp. Unfortunately, this simply isn’t a reality. The constant roster turnover and changes in the scheme are just two of the countless reasons why things may not go according to plan for a player. One position where this is especially clear is at wide receiver. There is constant competition over who is earning the trust of the quarterback and ready to handle throws his way. One of the biggest keys to a successful fantasy football season is the player having enough opportunity to get the ball. While success is undoubtedly wished upon for all, here are five guys who may be destined to take a step back in their targets in the upcoming season.

Fantasy Football wide receivers who will lose targets in 2022

5. Devonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles made major news on draft night by making a blockbuster trade to land AJ Brown. Shortly after the deal, the franchise signed him to a four-year contract worth $100 million. Brown is set to line up alongside Devonta Smith and provide Jalen Hurts with the necessary weapons to produce at a high level.

There is certainly still a role for Devonta Smith in the Eagles’ offense. However, he is no longer the clear number one option in the way that was previously the case. A franchise does not make that type of investment in a player without planning to utilize him regularly within the offense. Dallas Goedert is also set to enter his first full season as the number one tight end and will see a bulk of the targets. Last season Smith saw 104 targets and had 916 yards receiving. He will surely have his moments to shine but expect this to take a slight dip in 2022.

4. Tyreek Hill

One of the most notable moves of the offseason was the Dolphins’ decision to trade for Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs speedster will add a dynamic weapon to their offense and be a major asset for Tua Tagovailoa to lean on. During his time in Kansas City, Andy Reid was incredibly creative in finding ways to get Hill the football. He was seventh in the NFL in targets with 159 and also saw some action in the run game last season.

The Dolphins will surely use Hill heavily in their offense, but it is difficult to replicate the type of role he played in Kansas City. It also is doubtful that he will have it thrown up for grabs down the field by Tua in the same way that Patrick Mahomes regularly did. Miami will likely have to play around with the best way for him to be used throughout the season. Expect Hill to take a step back in targets this season as he adjusts to his new offense.

3. Jaylen Waddle

A delicate balance the Dolphins will have to juggle is ensuring Jaylen Waddle still gets his targets while working Tyreek Hill into the offense. Waddle is coming off a very impressive rookie year in which he was 11th in targets and broke 1000 yards receiving. He clearly has the edge on his chemistry with Tua, but there simply is a limit on how many passes will be thrown in the offense. Waddle will still play a valuable role and will catch a break in coverage at times, but he will not be force-fed the ball and be the high-level fantasy player he was last season.

2. DK Metcalf

The real loser of the Russell Wilson trade this offseason has to be DK Metcalf. While there has not been an official announcement on who will get the starting nod, neither Drew Lock nor Geno Smith are particularly great options. Metcalf ranked in the top twenty for targets last season and is still one of the more talented wide receivers in the league. However, the quarterback questions may be too much to overcome. While others have theorized this could result in the ball being forced to him on offense, this is a bold gamble to take.

1. Devante Adams

It is going to be strange to see Devante Adams catching passes from someone other than Aaron Rodgers. The two had such clear chemistry on the field and the results were evident. Adams trailed only Cooper Kupp for most targets last season and also led the NFL in receiving yards. Adams also ranked second in fantasy points by wide recievers last season.

He is set to start from scratch in his quarterback relationship this year as Derek Carr will be tasked with delivering him the ball. The Raiders clearly plan on using Adams as a key part of their offense, but it takes time for this type of chemistry to grow. Expect the five-time Pro Bowler to see his targets dip greatly in his first season in Las Vegas.