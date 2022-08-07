Darius Slay’s take on early impressions of A.J. Brown with Eagles will hype up Philadelphia fans

Over the opening days of the Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp schedule, multiple new additions on the roster have gone all out to impress the coaching staff. Among them, wide receiver A.J. Brown has continued to make the most out of his early run in the Eagles organization.

From building chemistry with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to familiarizing himself more with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen’s playbook, he sure is aiming to be fully prepared for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Brown has also been going up against the best that the Eagles have to offer in their secondary. For one, he has regularly been facing off with cornerback Darius Slay during training camp practices.

From Slay’s viewpoint, as he noted during a press conference on Sunday, he sees that Brown simply makes it look easy on the field.

“He’s real good,” Slay said. “He turns 50-50 balls into 70-30.

“He’s very challenging, he will get me better every day.”

The Eagles will hold their lone open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Much attention for Philadelphia is already set on its first preseason game of the year, as it will host the New York Jets on Friday. The NFC East powerhouse will then cap off its three-game preseason schedule with matchups against the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins.

It will be noteworthy to see on just how many snaps both Hurts and Brown will end up receiving in the Eagles’ upcoming trio of preseason games.