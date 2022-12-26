By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

A few weeks ago, Baker Mayfield had no exact idea where he would land after parting ways with the Carolina Panthers. On Christmas Day, he found himself leading the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory against a team that had a quarterback with a whole lot safer financial outlook in the NFL.

Mayfield steered the Rams to a huge 51-14 home win Sunday over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at home — and in the process helped Los Angeles become just the first team ever in the history of the NFL to win by at least 37 points on Dec. 25 (via ESPN Stats & Info).

The Rams’ 37-point victory was the largest by any team on Christmas Day in NFL history. They join the Saints (2020) as the only teams to record a 50-point game on the holiday.

Mayfield was near perfect with his accuracy against the Broncos, whose defense was supposed to make life hard for the Rams’ banged-up offense. Instead. Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Mayfield wasn’t even sacked at all. Meanwhile, Rams running back Cam Akers likely won several fantasy football owners their matchups with his performance, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Defensively, the Rams added to Wilson’s disappointing first season with the Broncos. They intercepted Wilson three times while also recording six sacks.

The Rams are now 2-1 with Mayfield as their starter, and he’ll get another chance of building his stock in the 2023 free agency in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.