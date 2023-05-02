Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

For quite some time now, Goldin Auctions has been one of the most significant focal points for everything related to collectibles. Whether it’s trading cards, jerseys, or historical items, anything valuable for collectors out there will surely be on the radar of Ken Goldin and his company. Netflix, for its part, has partnered with the entrepreneur to showcase what he does and how he defies expectations by making a lot of money on these things. We take a look below at the mouth-watering pieces of memorabilia shown in King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

5 items showcased by Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch that left collectors stunned

5. Lionel Messi 2017 FC Barcelona Jersey

Over in episode 2 of King of Collectibles on Netflix, we see Ken Goldin appear with Damian Oliviera to showcase a jersey Lionel Messi wore in a match against Real Madrid dubbed as El Clasico. With 30 seconds left, Messi scored the winning goal, took off his jersey, and showed it to the opposing team’s crowd. This led to an iconic celebration using the said jersey which reverberated around the world of soccer.

Final Sale Price: $450,000 An all-time record for any Lionel Messi game-used jersey. pic.twitter.com/DopquDPx8g — Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 1, 2022

Messi’s El Clasico jersey was put up for auction around one year ago. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch documented the whole process until the bid for this unique piece of memorabilia reached $450,000. The end result is it became the highest-selling game-worn jersey of Messi. Without a doubt, this value is just ideal for one of the best soccer players in the history of the game itself.

4. 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman LeBron James One of One

Around a year ago, the hottest piece of memorabilia in the hobby was no other than Panini’s Triple Logoman one of one patch card of LeBron James. The insane pull features three Logoman patches of James during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, making it stand out from every other offering in the NBA card market.

The LeBron James Triple Logoman is the single highest priced card ever to be pulled and sold in the same year 🤯 Final Sale Price: $2,400,000 pic.twitter.com/AvlUqc6NTA — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 26, 2022

Netflix covered this specific time in The Goldin Touch as several episodes documented Ken Goldin and Drake search for the LeBron James Triple Logoman card, getting it, and selling the item via auction for a whopping $2.4 million. Without doubt, the Triple Logoman encased in an authenticated PSA slab is one rare piece of memorabilia any true-blue LeBron James fan would love to have in their collection.

3. Jackie Robinson 1949 Game-Used Bat

In the first episode of King of Collectibles on Netflix, we see Ken and Dave Amerman, Goldin’s Head of Auctions, examine a bat Jackie Robinson used in the 1949 All-Star Game. Coincidentally, this was the only time Robinson played in an All-Star game at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn in front of his hometown crowd. What sets this piece of memorabilia apart is Robinson took the bat home, built a display around it, and gave one end an extension, giving a unique appearance to the item.

You can see the story of how we got this Jackie Robinson 1949 Game-Used Bat by watching our @Netflix Series ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’! All 6 Episodes are Streaming Now on Netflix! 📺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/odBBgpmZjK — Ken Goldin (@KenGoldin) April 30, 2023

After being auctioned by Goldin, the bat Jackie Robinson used in 1949 fetched $1.08 million, exceeding Ken’s remark that the item can easily be a million-dollar bat once everything has been said and done. With a baseball star as monumental and important as Robinson, it only makes sense for one of his game-used bats to garner such a high figure in the market.

2. 2020 Topps Chrome F1 Lewis Hamilton Superfractor Rookie Auto One of One

Over in episode 5 of The Goldin Touch, we see a French-Canadian teenager showcase the one and only Topps Chrome Superfractor rookie auto of F1 star Lewis Hamilton. The card itself is a One of One card and encased inside a PSA 8 slab, giving it a badge of authenticity from the leading grading service in the world. Jean, the card’s 16-year old owner, explains that he pulled the insane Hamilton card from a $50 pack back home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Goldin (@kengoldin)

After an initial $750,000 offer from Armando Gutirrez, a private buyer interested in the Lewis Hamilton card, a meeting was set up between both buyer and seller in the same episode of King of Collectibles. In that meeting, a higher and undisclosed offer was given to Jean and his father, prompting them to accept it right there and then. The Netflix series then estimates the offer to be around the vicinity of $1 million dollars, making it one of the most valuable F1 cards out there in the hobby right now.

1. Pikachu Pokemon card

In the last episode of The Goldin Touch’s first season on Netflix, we see Ken spend some time with Logan Paul ripping first-edition Pokemon card boxes live online. After the initial box, Ken offers to buy half of another box for Paul. The end goal, of course, is to pull a Holo Charizard card, the most sought-after card from this part of the hobby.

The most expensive Pokemon card ever sold is the Pikachu Illustrator card, which was created in 1998 as a prize for winners of a Japanese illustration contest. Only 39 copies were made, and in 2021, Logan Paul bought one for $5,275,000 👀 pic.twitter.com/x32HFMIPan — DachshundWizard 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@dachshundwizard) May 1, 2023

Unfortunately, though, the said Pokemon card didn’t materialize in the box Logan and Ken opened. At this point, Ken offers to buy Logan’s famed 1998 Pikachu Holofoil Illustrator Pokemon card encased in a PSA 10 slab he purchased for almost $5.3 million. The slab itself is kept in a diamond-encrusted case worth $80,000 and is the only card to received a gem-mint 10 score from PSA. Ken adds that he can sell the card for $7.5 million dollars, which made Logan think about the offer. The social media personality then said that while he would be thinking about selling at $7.5 million, he prefers to let it go at $10 million. In any case, both figures will really boost up the value of this one item, potentially making it the most valuable Pokemon card in the world.

All in all, these items from The King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix certainly made jaws drop, especially to those who are not familiar with how things go in these different parts of the hobby. Expect Ken and his team to ramp thing ups if ever the streaming service decides to give a season 2 the green light in the future.