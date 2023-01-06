By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

With James Gunn shaking up DC to its core just recently, Ben Affleck is definitely out as Batman the studio’s planned cinematic universe. After that development, there have been rumblings that the Argo actor has been in talks with Marvel to play Dario Agger, a prominent Thor villain in the comics. The thing is, the God of Thunder won’t be returning anytime soon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead of chasing that role for the star, here are some options that can possibly be better for Affleck’s potential stint in the MCU.

5 Marvel villains Ben Affleck must play after his DC stint

5. Nighthawk

Although Affleck just played a character that’s similar to Nighthawk for DC, portraying the Squadron Supreme member for the Marvel Cinematic Universe might do wonders for everyone. Both Batman and Nighthawk are caped vigilantes with no apparent powers and rely on technology instead to take on the bad guys.

At this point I want Marvel and Kevin Feige to hire Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill for The Squadron Supreme (even just as one appearance). Getting them as Nighthawk, Power Princess and Hyperion would be hilariously awesome. #DCEUpic.twitter.com/qsOAnk9yy4 — Matthew (@mattbo_0) December 8, 2022

For the latter, though, there exist multiple versions in the comics. Along with a heroic Nighthawk, there’s also the original one which made his debut as a villain fighting the Avengers. This would be an ideal role for the former Batman as he can take on Marvel’s premiere group, or any other hero in MCU’s Phase 5, 6, or beyond. The key here is to make Affleck a more complex and morally ambiguous version of Bruce Wayne operating in a different world from what fans have gotten used to in DC. If done right, this can make the people behind DC realize how awesome Affleck could have been.

4. Blackheart

Ever since WandaVision came out in 2021, fans have gone crazy about whether Mephisto will make his MCU debut sooner than later. But since there’s still no solid sighting of the mystical villain just yet, there can be a chance for his son, Blackheart, to appear first. If this happens, Affleck may be a wonderful choice to play the part.

You know what, in the vein of Marvel movie villains who didn't originate in the MCU…Blackheart pic.twitter.com/tUcCwoqF8H — Ace 😈 (@OctoDome) January 20, 2022

While Mephisto may be the better villain to portray, going for Blackheart might be the better option for the former DC actor. For one, this would give Affleck the chance to go up against Ghost Rider since Blackheart has appeared before in the Nicholas Cage movies as his main antagonist. Given the popularity of the Marvel character, there’s a good chance Affleck can elevate him if given the chance to play the antagonist for his potential MCU debut. If that happens, expect a lot of hype to surround both Affleck and Ghost Rider himself.

3. Maximus

A few years ago, Marvel went out and released Inhumans, not as a film, but as a limited series. And while the hype surrounding it was alright before the show premiered, all excitement died once people saw how horrible it was. Now that the MCU is going to introduce the Fantastic Four soon, as well as delve deeper into the Multiverse, it would be a good time to bring the Inhumans back. Of course, one of the biggest antagonists from this race of super-powered beings is no other than Maximus.

Anson Mount and Iwan Rheon as Black Bolt and Maximus in Marvel’s Inhumans. pic.twitter.com/ypnn3uLEzr — Comfort for Marvel TV stans (@MarvelTVcomfort) August 26, 2022

First played by Iwan Rheon in the aforementioned series, Maximus is a mad genius burdened with the fact that he’s the brother of Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans. Much like how Thor and Loki were, the dynamic between the two operates in the same way but has the tendency to go off the rails because of Black Bolt’s immense power levels and Maximus’ near-insane personality. Put an actor of Affleck’s caliber into the role and Marvel fans may be surprised by what he can do with the role.

2. Ares

There have been several depictions of Ares in superhero movies with the first Wonder Woman film being the most notable portrayal recently. But while DC had the character first, Marvel still has a chance to present a different take on the God of War in their own cinematic universe. If this is going to be the case, a good candidate for the role is no other than Ben Affleck himself.

In the comics, Ares is the son of Zeus, half-brother of Hercules, and is counted amongst the pantheon of gods from different mythologies across the world. He is depicted as a brutish individual with an unending love for battle and weaponry. Since Affleck already has the acting chops, all he needs is to transform into a gritty and barbaric version of himself to take on the role of Ares. At the same time, he can bring complexity to the character as the MCU rolls on with Phases 5 and 6. With Thor out of the picture for the foreseeable future, Marvel can explore other areas of this lore by using not just Ares, but Hercules too in their future projects.

1. Norman Osborn

Willem Dafoe has been the quintessential Green Goblin for decades, especially after his impressive performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But for the current MCU, there’s a need for a new Norman Osborn, one who’s younger and can pull off the demons within the man. While there are more obvious guys out there to get, choosing Affleck might draw more people in and rake in more money for Marvel.

For starters, Affleck can play a dual-role character well, as evidenced when he portrayed both Batman and Bruce Wayne. Just flip the morals with Osborn and you’ve got a compelling villain to work with. Just imagine Affleck being let loose and the MCU will have found its Green Goblin in the coming years. Add in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and you’ve got a rivalry that will certainly gain a lot of hype among fans.

With Affleck’s future up in the air, Marvel has the chance to nab an A-list actor for their goals. If he makes the jump to the MCU as a villain, these are the guys he must play to make his career flourish, the studio succeeds, and the fans happy.