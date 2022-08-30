5 overvalued Fantasy Football quarterbacks based on 2022 ADP

Fantasy football season is upon us! It is one of the best times of the year for football fans. And preparing for drafts is of the utmost importantance. Running back tends to be the position most team owners select first overall in drafts. But getting your quarterback selection is crucial.

In 1-QB leagues, missing on a quarterback can doom your entire season. But the harsh truth of the matter is that there are a number of quarterbacks being drafted well above their true value. Let’s take a look at the top 5 overvalued fantasy football quarterbacks in 2022.

Overvalued fantasy football quarterbacks in 2022

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The addition of Tyreek Hill has fantasy owners intrigued by the value of Tua Tagovailoa. However, there are two main reasons why Tagovailoa may not reach his fantasy potential in 2022.

First off, the Miami Dolphins are expected to utilize a run-first offense. Tagovailoa may add a decent amount of scrambling yards, but he likely won’t reach his passing projection statistics.

Secondly, he hasn’t displayed the ability to be a star in the NFL over the course of his first two seasons. But people think he might be in line for a breakout season because Tyreek Hill said he is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. But trusting Tua as your No. 1 fantasy football quarterback is a risky proposition.

He profiles well as a backup or secondary option in a two-QB league. But that is it.

4. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance is the starting quarterback for the 49ers. But does that mean he’s going to be a fantasy football star?

Lance very well may enjoy a strong season. But he’s seen his ADP skyrocket since taking over QB1 duties. But there are concerns. The 49ers recent decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster will place pressure on Lance to perform out of the gate.

Additionally, there have been a number of talented players who struggle in their first year as starting QB. Lance may technically not be a rookie, but this feels like his rookie season.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is one of the most talented QB’s in football. His dual-threat ability is elite without question. He isn’t on this list due to his ability.

However, Lamar Jackson has dealt with injury concerns over the past couple of years. His running prowess is arguably his best and worst fantasy football attribute. The extra running yards he picks up are vital for fantasy managers. However, the hard hits he takes don’t do him any favors from a health perspective.

And his uncertain contract situation might be a distraction as well.

Lamar Jackson is a great player. But drafting him is a high-risk, high-reward scenario. Are you willing to live with the risk?

2. Tom Brady

Believe it or not, Tom Brady is a human being. He seems like a superhuman since he posted elite numbers at 44 years old in 2021. But one has to wonder if he can replicate those numbers in 2022.

Nobody likes the thought of betting against Brady. But I would be weary about taking him unless you can get him at a discount. There are younger QB options who are safer than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star QB. If Brady falls well below his fantasy football ADP, go ahead and take him. Otherwise, let someone else take the risk on the 45-year old.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes’ ADP is within the top 3 fantasy football quarterbacks. And Mahomes is still a superstar in the NFL. However, we cannot afford to ignore the loss of Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes and Hill rank second in touchdowns over the past four seasons. Hill’s speed and elusiveness added plenty of extra yards for Patrick Mahomes as well.

Is Mahomes going to be a bust this year? No. He still is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But I wouldn’t take him second overall with Tyreek Hill out of the picture. There is bound to be some fantasy regression.