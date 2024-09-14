As the Phoenix Mercury took on the Connecticut Sun on Friday, it proved to be quite the game. The Mercury and the Sun gave a possible preview of a 2024 WNBA first-round matchup, with the Sun coming out on top, 88-69.

Here are five key takeaways heading into the final week of the WNBA season.

1. Mercury played with a sharper mentality

During the Mercury's five-game home stand, they only came away with one win. The final loss against the Washington Mystics proved to be the icing on the cake. Heading into Seattle, it was more of the same. They allowed their second-straight game of allowing 90 points. Before the game, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts broke down what needed to be done.

“We haven't played very good basketball here lately there's no hiding and ducking that,” Tibbetts said. “I think we've had three very productive days, we had a great shoot around today. I feel like whatever we were in, we're kind of coming out of… it's obviously easy and fun when you're playing well, but when you struggle, it's like you get to see what your team is made of.

“If we're going to give into just the grind of the season being maybe a little disappointed in how we played or how can we respond and what can I do to help us get out of this? I've been pleased, with their effort and focus and commitment to each other and what we're trying to get done here in the last few days.”

In the first half, the Mercury brought the physicality to a Connecticut team that has it ingrained in their identity. Boxing out, diving for loose balls, and tight contests from inside and outside proved useful. They limited the Sun to 45% shooting in the first half. Mercury center Brittney Griner had a field day in the first half, scoring 12 points and hitting four of her five shots from the paint.

2: Mercury still didn't find their shot

At the end of the first half, it looked like Phoenix found the shooting rhythm again. They shot 41% from the field to end the half and only trailed by eight to a tough Connecticut team. Once the third quarter hit, they lost the shot. As a unit, they shot 3-for-20 in the third and gave up 20 consecutive points.

The Mercury offense was dismantled in that third quarter which cost them the game. They ended up shooting 37.5% for the game, and the starting five shot a rough 5-for-28 from three. Mercury guard Diana Taurasi didn't find concern in the woeful performances following the loss.

“I'm just really focused on what's tomorrow, what this team needs to do to make a playoff push because we have it in us,” Taurasi said. “All my energy, all my attentions towards that, towards making sure, you know, we're, we're on track and, and this next week go into, into the playoffs, that's my mindset.”

3: Mercury played with better rebounding

The Mercury have had an issue of rebounding since the Olympic break. Before Friday's game, they were second-to-last in the league with 31 rebounds per game. In the first half, they had 16 rebounds, compared to the Sun's 19. Tibbetts mentioned pregame how gobbling up rebounds will prove pivotal.

“Our approach today with the scout was the first two things we've struggled with is number one, taking care of the ball,” Tibbetts said. “They're number one in forcing turnovers and points off turnovers, and defensive rebounds. Two areas that we haven't been very good and we're gonna be tested from the start and we're going be tested for 40 minutes.

“It's going to be about our approach, our physicality, and just slowing it down and just being organized and taking care of it.”

Rebounding certainly didn't seem to be a problem for Griner in the first half. She hauled in five rebounds while consistently being double-teamed. Point guard Natasha Cloud grabbed three rebounds and consistently started fast breaks. While it didn't compare to the six rebounds from Sun center Brionna Jones and guard DiJonai Carrington, it was a step in the right direction. Phoenix was out-rebounded 38-33 on the evening.

4: Mercury limited turnovers

Turnovers were a concept that Tibbetts harped on since resuming the season. Phoenix leads the WNBA in turnovers in the previous six games with 17.5. In the first half, they only had six. They only had 10 turnovers for the game. Even with the limited turnovers, the loss was highlighted by a porous shooting night. Following the game, Tibbetts was taciturn in his response to controlling the ball better.

“I thought we played a really good first half,” Tibbetts said. “We did a good job with the defensive rebounding, we limited our turnovers after the first quarter. We just kind of ran into a tough shooting third quarter. I thought we had some good looks but give their defense credit. They're a very good defensive team.”

5: Phoenix's lack of bench depth

The problem with the depth comes from injuries. Since the break, both Mercury forwards Rebecca Allen and Charisma Osborne have battled lower-body injuries. Allen was the consistent starter at power forward. Her mix of three-point shooting, crafty defense, and versatility makes her an ideal fit. Since the break, they have a 4-8 record but the Mercury managed to secure the No. 7 seed. Guard Kahleah Copper also missed Friday's game with a back injury, further thinning the bench.

During that time, bench players Sophie Cunningham and Celeste Taylor have stepped in. While they've been positive producers, it damages the bench. The bench only had 12 of the 69 points, not to mention that there were only four players. With the game already out of hand, the numbers are a little inflated. As Allen, Osborne, and Copper all aim to return before the playoffs, the team will need to gain some positive traction.

The Mercury will travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday with the final week of the WNBA season approaching.