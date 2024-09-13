ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Connecticut Sun take on the Phoenix Mercury. Our WNBA odds series has our Sun-Mercury prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sun Mercury.

There are five games in the WNBA on Friday night, four of them at 7:30 Eastern. This is the one late game at 10. The Connecticut Sun have, at times, looked like the team most likely to challenge first-place New York for the WNBA title, but right now, Minnesota and Las Vegas look like better choices to threaten the Liberty for the WNBA crown in 2024. Connecticut did blow out the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, but in the previous three games, the Sun did not look very convincing at all. They lost two of the three games and needed a very late rally to beat LA — the worst team in the league — in the third game. The Sun are struggling on offense. Their 3-point shooting has not been particularly good of late. The Marina Mabrey acquisition from the Chicago Sky has not yet paid off at the level the Sun were hoping for.

Connecticut is in the middle of a long Western road swing. The Sun will face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in Nevada. Will the Sun be able to focus in on this game, or will they look ahead to Sunday? If the Sun lose this game to the Phoenix Mercury, the reality of playing Vegas on Sunday means Connecticut will be staring at consecutive losses and the near-certain end of its push to overtake Minnesota for second place in the WNBA this season.

The Mercury have not been a very good team since the Olympic break. Phoenix has an older veteran lineup which needs a spark and a revival late in the season, with the playoffs just around the corner. It could be that the old vets are saving up their energy for the postseason, but in the meantime, the Merc need to show that they can establish good form and carry it into the playoffs. A win over the Sun on Friday would begin to establish that higher standard of play. Phoenix needs to enter the playoffs knowing it can play high-level ball, something we have seen sporadically — not consistently — in 2024.

Here are the Sun-Mercury WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sun-Mercury Odds

Connecticut Sun: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -235

Phoenix Mercury: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +186

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How To Watch Sun vs Mercury

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The best argument to make for the Sun covering the spread is that the Phoenix Mercury aren't playing very well right now. They got blitzed by 13 points by the Washington Mystics at home a week ago. They have lost five of six. They aren't doing anything particularly well. They are adrift, old, and not in a position to stand up to the Sun and their proven defense.

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury have not played since last Saturday against Seattle. A full week of rest is exactly what this team has needed to revive itself and start fresh. The older veterans needed to take a break from basketball. The interruption of the schedule, with no games for five consecutive days, has come at the ideal time. You should see a reborn Phoenix team cover the spread, and maybe even win outright, versus Connecticut, a team in the middle of a long late-season road trip on the opposite coast.

Final Sun-Mercury Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mercury, but we don't trust either of these teams right now. Pass.

Final Sun-Mercury Prediction & Pick: Mercury +5.5