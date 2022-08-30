5 undervalued Fantasy Football quarterbacks based on 2022 ADP

Fantasy football is much different than the actual game of football. Whereas quarterbacks are the key to success when it comes to the real deal, the fantasy realm offers a pretty stark contrast. It’s not as hard to find a productive fantasy football quarterback, but finding undervalued fantasy football quarterbacks can be the difference between winning and losing your leagues.

Most of the time you can wait to find a quarterback until later in drafts and still field a successful team. But you cannot underestimate the impact of a strong quarterback on your roster, as it could be what carries your team to victory.

The problem is that many of the top quarterbacks available will come off the board way earlier than they should be. But if you know who to target in the quarterback market, you could end up with as good a quarterback as your competitors who took one too early. Let’s run through five undervalued fantasy football quarterbacks who could be steals for you in your fantasy drafts.

Undervalued fantasy football quarterbacks

5. Trevor Lawrence (ADP: QB18)

Trevor Lawrence’s first season in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars was admittedly a massive disappointment. But he will enter the 2022 season with a revamped offensive unit that will offer Lawrence more help in developing his game. It should allow him to improve his play in his second season.

Lawrence is currently a late round backup, but his ceiling is higher than a lot of the other quarterbacks who are left on the board when he’s available. There’s no sense using a high draft pick on Lawrence, but he could be a fantastic backup if you stash on your bench with a late pick, and if he breaks out, he may end up being one of the better picks in the entire draft.

4. Jalen Hurts (ADP: QB6)

It seems strange to label Jalen Hurts as undervalued considering he’s one of the top quarterbacks available, but he might end up being a shoe-in for a top five fantasy quarterback by the time the season is over. In terms of fantasy production, Hurts is right in line with Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray as the top dual-threat quarterbacks available.

Strangely enough, Hurts may end up being the best of the bunch in 2022. His supporting cast has seen massive upgrades this offseason, and Hurts may be the biggest red zone threat on the ground of any quarterback in the league given his size and shiftiness. Hurts is still a bit inconsistent when the real games are played, but from a fantasy perspective, he’s a sure thing.

3. Russell Wilson (ADP: QB 11)

Russell Wilson struggled last season when he returned earlier than he should have from a broken finger. Wilson had top targets in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but his offensive line was horrible, and he didn’t have the time needed to hit his receivers on his throws. But now Wilson will join a potent Denver Broncos offense, and it should bode well for his fantasy output.

Wilson is still one of the best pure passers in the league, and while he’s not as mobile as he once was, he can still make plays with his legs when he has to as well. Wilson’s poor 2021 season has left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, but it’s hard to believe there will be ten quarterbacks that are more productive than him this season, making him a very undervalued pick.

2. Jared Goff (ADP: QB 27)

Jared Goff’s rating as the 27th best quarterback is criminally low. Heck, Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for the first 11 games of the season, is getting drafted earlier than Goff in most leagues. What everyone seems to forget, though, is how good Goff was to close out the 2021 season.

Chances are the Detroit Lions as a whole will be much improved from last season, and it starts with Goff. He has a top target in Amon-Ra St. Brown and a dangerous running back in D’Andre Swift behind him to help keep the offense rolling. Goff isn’t going to be much more than a backup, but you could easily pick him up on waivers afterwards without burning a draft pick on him and land a strong backup quarterback here.

1. Tom Brady (ADP: QB 8)

Putting Tom Brady on any sort of underrated or undervalued fantasy football quarterback list feels odd. But for fantasy football purposes, Brady is the most undervalued quarterback around. The problem is that fantasy owners want the flashy dual-threat quarterbacks who may have higher ceilings than Brady, which is understandable.

But Brady is the most consistent quarterback available, and he always seems to deliver. He never gets hurt, and even though he doesn’t produce as a runner, he always produces as a passer. Brady has almost always been a top five fantasy quarterback, and why would bet against him at this point? If Brady falls to you in the middle rounds, you have a steal on your hands.