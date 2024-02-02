50 Cent just dropped high praise for this 21 Savage song

On Thursday, 50 Cent took to Instagram to express his mutual respect for 21 Savage after the Atlanta rapper credited 50 Cent's story as an inspiration during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. In the interview, 21 Savage shared that 50 Cent's journey, from surviving being shot nine times to turning his life around, inspired him to pursue a career in the music industry, per Complex.

Responding to 21 Savage's comments, 50 Cent posted a clip of the interview on Instagram, praising 21 Savage and endorsing his latest song “Sneaky.” In the caption, 50 stated, “He got the hardest sh!t out right now. Track 5 Sneaky, stop playing for 🥷🏾, start booming sh!t.”

“Sneaky” is a track from 21 Savage's third album, “American Dream,” released on January 12, 2024, through Epic Records. The album debuted at #1 and maintained its top position for two consecutive weeks.

This acknowledgment from 50 Cent aligns with his frequent recognition of his influence on today's rap stars. Previously, he has referred to artists like DaBaby, NBA Youngboy, and Pop Smoke as “Lil 50 Cent.” 21 Savage's explicit recognition of 50 Cent's impact on his journey resonated with the rap mogul, leading to this public show of support.

21 Savage's musical journey took a serious turn after surviving a shooting incident on his 21st birthday in 2013 when he was shot six times. The experience motivated him to pursue music more earnestly, eventually leading to his successful career in the industry.

As both artists continue to make waves in the hip-hop scene, this exchange highlights the positive impact and interconnectedness within the rap community, showcasing the influence of iconic figures like 50 on the next generation of talent.