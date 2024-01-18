Can Kai Cenat land a role on Power?

Kai Cenat, an aspiring actor, received a response from 50 Cent after expressing his desire to appear on the long-running series “Power,” Hotnewhiphop reports. The interaction began when Cenat met 50 at an NBA game, and later regretted not asking for a role on the show during their encounter. Cenat took to social media to express his wish and urged fans to help get the message to 50 Cent.

In response to Cenat's request, 50 Cent, also known as Fif, addressed the matter during a FaceTime call with Cenat while he was streaming. 50 Cent acknowledged the request and emphasized the need for Kai Cenat to prove himself talented enough for a role on “Power.” During the call, 50 Cent said, “We gotta work it out. Look, we gotta make sure you can play the part, though. Look, look, look! It got to look as if shit was expensive. You gotta be dead-ass serious. I want to see you knock something off.”

50 Cent just confronted Kai Cenat live on stream! pic.twitter.com/I7cAVVgkC6 — Xttrawave (@xttrawave) January 17, 2024

Cenat assured 50 that he is ready for any role, whether it involves a gangster part or any other character. He expressed his willingness to do whatever it takes for the role, including “knocking a n***a off.” However, 50 challenged Cenat to demonstrate his acting skills and make it convincing. The rapper emphasized the importance of the performance looking serious and expensive.

As the exchange between 50 Cent and Cenat continues, fans are eager to see if Cenat will meet the standards set by the “Power” star for a potential role on the popular series.