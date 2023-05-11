50 Cent has recently opened up about his performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which included an acrobatic stunt that didn’t go as planned. The rapper admits that hanging upside down during the performance was a “mistake” and that it didn’t do him any favors, according to an interview with USA Today.

The rapper famously hung upside down in the music video for his 2003 hit In Da Club. He then recreated the stunt as he took to the stage with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

The G-Unit leader spoke about the experience and said that for his upcoming Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ 20th Anniversary Tour, fans shouldn’t expect any acrobatics. “I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl,” he said. “Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down.” However, despite the blunder, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was a historical moment for Hip Hop.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The rapper had to contend with body shamers after the upside-down stunt, but he responded to the jokes in an interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, Texas.“They said I was fat at the Super Bowl,” he said before standing up to show he’s more trim than tubby. “I’m bigger than I was in the original [‘In Da Club’] video, but damn, I ain’t fat!”

50 Cent is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” and has announced a global tour called “The Final Lap” in honor of the milestone. He said that the tour, featuring Busta Rhymes and Jeremih as supporting acts, will be a whole new show.