Travis Kelce is known for his outrageous behavior outside the football field, and his distinct way of celebrating whenever the Kansas City Chiefs have a victory.

Travis Kelce absolutely SPIKED the Lombardi 💀 (via IG / mvs__11) pic.twitter.com/dE8GIkXEVY — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 29, 2023

Kelce, regularly regarded as the best tight end in the NFL, is one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes favorite targets. He has been a big part of the NFL Draft in Kansas City over the weekend, kicking it off Thursday night with his unbridled vigor.

That continued on the Draft’s closing day, as he attempted to pump up the crowd at Kansas City’s Union Station by chugging a beer and then raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy high over his head before spiking it to the ground.

Amazingly, the brilliant trophy appeared to remain in one piece after Kelce slammed it to the ground. It seemed that it was Kelce’s goal to do something outrageous in front of the Kansas City fans, and he accomplished that goal.

However, that trophy is emblematic of winning a championship and coming away with a Super Bowl victory. It is seemingly the goal of every team in the NFL to earn that title, so Kelce’s move with the trophy is likely to be viewed as disrespectful and destructive by many throughout the league.

The trophy is named after Vince Lombardi, a man many consider to be among the giants in the game’s history and perhaps the greatest coach in NFL history.

Kelce is often thought of as a fun-loving individual as well as a great player. However, his actions with one of the most famous symbols in all of North American sports was quite outrageous.