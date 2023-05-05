Hip-hop stars Shaq and 50 Cent, along with TV producer Kenya Barris, are reportedly joining forces to make a bid to buy the Black Entertainment Television (BET) network, TMZ shares. Sources revealed that the trio is ready to offer a massive sum for the acquisition, with assistance from investment firm CVC. While it’s not yet a done deal, sources noted that the group is “deep in it” and exploring possibilities.

50 Cent has been making strides in the television industry for some time, with the success of his hit shows such as Power and BMF. In fact, the Queens rapper recently purchased a 985,000-square-foot warehouse to be the home of G-Unit Film and Television company. Kenya Barris has an impressive resume of producing, directing, and writing credits. And Shaq, a former NBA superstar turned media personality, has had several successful TV deals.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reports of BET’s potential sale have been circulating for a while, with Diddy and Tyler Perry previously mentioned as possible buyers. Diddy was said to be “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse.” Tyler Perry was also reportedly in the mix as a potential buyer.

50 Cent and Kenya Barris were reportedly seen at the Paramount offices in NYC this week to discuss the potential acquisition of the network. BET, which was launched in 1980 by Robert L. Johnson, was acquired by Viacom in 2000 for $3 billion. BET has had a significant impact on Black culture and has been a platform for several popular shows over the years, including 106 & Park, Comic View, and BET Awards.