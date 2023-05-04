Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best centers to ever play in the NBA. With four NBA Championships, three Finals MVPs, and an MVP under his name, he carved out a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career. Given Shaq’s dominance in the NBA, have you ever wondered how an NBA legend like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Shaquille O’Neal’s $11 million former mansion in Windermere, Florida.

After winning Rookie of the Year in 1993, Shaquille O’Neal treated himself by buying a 23,000-square-foot villa in Orlando. Around this time, he was still playing for the Orlando Magic. The property cost Shaq $4 million from his earnings. Since then, the legendary big man has renovated the area to expand it to as much as 31,000 square feet of living space. Fast forward to 2020, O’Neal listed the massive property in the market for $19.5 million. Unable to find a buyer at that price, he finally sold the mansion for $11 million in 2021.

Here are some photos of Shaquille O’Neal’s $19.5 million mansion in Windermere, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: Yahoo

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

O’Neal’s $11 million former mansion includes 12 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Inside the home, the homeowner can enjoy a movie theater, a saltwater fish aquarium, a cigar bar, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, and a decent dining area. Furthermore, the home is perfect for a car collector, given that the property includes a 17-car garage.

The 31,000-square-foot property also features a backyard with a 95-foot-long swimming pool, kitchen, boat dock, and cabana.

While Shaq has been long retired as a NBA player, he continues to earn as an NBA analyst, endorsement deals, notable acting gigs, and various business ventures, including Papa John’s Pizza. According to Celebrity Net Worth, O’Neal has a net worth of around $400 million. As a result, the four-time NBA Champion can easily afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Although O’Neal has confessed in mishandling his money in the past, the center learned early on the importance of saving up and preparing for life after basketball.

Aside from the massive $11 million former mansion, Shaq’s properties also include a $1.15 million suburban estate in Atlanta, a $2.3 million 5,200-square-foot home in Bell Canyon, and a new $1.2 million home in Texas.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Shaquille O’Neal’s $11 million former mansion in Windemere, Florida.