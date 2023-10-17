50 Cent continues to relentlessly implicate Diddy in 2Pac‘s murder case, and he’s now roped Jada Pinkett Smith into the mix.

The G-Unit boss posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday (October 17) of 2Pac’s final moments in Las Vegas while riding shotgun with Suge Knight prior to being shot in September 1996.

However, the image was edited so that Jada Pinkett’s face poked above the car window with her head in a sexually suggestive position in ‘Pac’s lap.

“Thug Life, Jada in New York looking for puffy,” 50 joked in the caption. “LOL you think you gonna get away with this [ninja emoji].”

50 Cent’s post comes as Jada Pinkett Smith has been shedding more light on her well-documented relationship with 2Pac prior to his murder.

Jada Pinkett Speaks

In her upcoming book, Jada writes about her relationship with Shakur.

After revealing that she and her husband Will Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016, Pinkett Smith talked to RollingOut about her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Pinkett Smith was asked about Shakur, who died after being gunned down in 1996, being her “soulmate.” She agreed and discussed their strong connection.

“If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together,” she said of Shakur, whom she became friends with as a teen when they were both living in Baltimore, Maryland.

As for any type of romantic connection, she said that “wasn’t possible” because “there was no chemistry between us.”

Did Diddy Do It?

As for Diddy, 50 Cent recently claimed that the Bad Boy boss ordered 2Pac’s killing and advised him to “lawyer up.”

“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” he wrote on Instagram, referencing Puff’s R&B moniker. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.”

The rumors of Diddy’s alleged involvement largely rest on comments made during a 2008 police confession by Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was charged with ‘Pac’s long-unsolved murder last month.

The 60-year-old former South Side Compton Crip told detectives that he and Puff had discussed a $1 million deal to kill both 2Pac and Suge Knight, who were feuding with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records at the time.

Whether or not 50 Cent is merely “trolling” about Diddy putting the hit out on 2Pac isn't the main concern. There have always been murmers Puff was the one who ordered the hit, but now it seems that the truth is coming to light.

In fact, Eminem once freestyled a verse referencing Diddy being the man behind the hit job. Because it was Eminem, it wasn't something that people took 100% seriously, but now, it seems that he wasn't just pulling insane rhymes out of that head of his.

The line in question is: “But, Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits/That he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah!”

As things continue to line up, Diddy seemingly isn't fazed by any of the noise. He's continued to post on his socials as if there were no rumors at all, even still promoting his new album. In the end, this could be an elaborate twisted scheme to get his album sales up, so who knows? The truth will probably reveal itself sooner or later, or maybe not at all, but we know 50 Cent will continue his bully ways no matter the situation.