By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

Thanks to the season finale of Andor, the Star Wars universe ended 2022 on a high note. Apart from showing fans what can be done if something fresh is attempted, the Disney Plus series also infused new life into the overall franchise. But as great as 2022 was for Star Wars, 2023 is going to be more exciting with the release of The Mandalorian season 3 and other new shows on the streaming service. Here are some Star Wars projects to look forward to this year.

The Mandalorian season 3 and 4 Star Wars projects to expect in 2023

5. Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2

Just a few years ago, Visions launched on Disney Plus and caught fans by surprise. Thanks to its unique take on the franchise, one that employs Japanese animation at its finest, the series managed to take Star Wars and elevate it into something new.

‘Star Wars Visions: Vol. 2’ is set to be released on Disney+ in Spring 2023. #StarWarsVisions#StarWarsCelebrationpic.twitter.com/mk7GuYvFDJ — Careful 4 Spoilers (@c4spoilers) May 29, 2022

Consisting of nine short episodes, Visions Vol. 1 gave Star Wars a new twist with fans craving more of the Ronin, the Twins, and T0-B1, among others. And with big-time stars lending their voices to the series, such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Lucy Liu, and Simu Liu, to name a few. And while there haven’t been any confirmed details about Visions Vol. 2, there’ll surely be something to root for as 2023 progresses. If the first season is any indication, the follow-up effort of this Star Wars animated project will surely break new ground for the franchise again this year.

4. Skeleton Crew

Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, Skeleton Crew is said to be a coming-of-age story created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. The former, of course, is the director behind the Spider-Man trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With that kind of vision set behind the camera, this Star Wars series will be one of the most awaited this 2023.

While Watts and Ford are helming this Star Wars series on Disney Plus, Jude Law is spearheading the cast in this story. Although the whole cast isn’t announced yet, it’s believed that a bunch of young actors will join Law in a story that’s definitely lighter in tone than Andor’s first season. What’s certain with Skeleton Crew is that production started last September and there’s a pretty good chance it’ll come out before 2023 ends. If it does, fans will have more reason to subscribe to Disney Plus to learn what this series is all about.

3. The Acolyte

For the entire existence of Star Wars, every project revolved mostly around the Jedi, a member of the Skywalker family, or an anti-hero who fought for the good of the galaxy. While there have been comics or novels that placed the focus on the bad guys, there isn’t that much to watch when it comes to live adaptations or animated series. That may change for this 2023 as Acolyte is set to premiere and its premise is sure to entice fans everywhere.

The Acolyte On Disney+ Will Change How You See The Dark Side In Star Wars pic.twitter.com/BwHwNYaWtC — Ebay 19 (@ebay_19) December 30, 2022

Developed by Leslye Headland for Disney Plus, Acolyte is set during the High Republic era’s final days as the Dark Side emerges anew. It follows a Jedi master and a Padawan as they investigate criminal activity that will lead them to the Sith. Joining the cast are Daphne Keen, the actress who played X-23 in Laura, Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game’s main protagonist, Carrie-Anne Moss of the Matrix Trilogy, and Manny Jacinto of The Good Place. The first season’s eight-episode run is believed to premiere sometime late this year.

2. Ahsoka

Ever since Ahsoka Tano came out on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, there has been an endless wave of hype from fans surrounding Rosario Dawson. After years, the Daredevil actress was finally cast by Star Wars to play Anakin Skywalker’s erstwhile Padawan. And when she appeared in The Mandalorian season 2, it was a casting win for the ages.

Dave Filoni says the reason he didn't include #Ahsoka in Season 1 of #TheMandalorian was that he didn't want to mess up the character that #StarWars fans loved so much pic.twitter.com/idm9kZZnPE — Looper (@looper) December 30, 2020

With that kind of hype around the character, it’s only understandable for the Ahsoka series on Disney Plus to garner a lot of excitement among fans. Add the fact that this show will continue hanging plot lines from Rebels, especially where Ezra Bridger has been and how Admiral Thrawn will play into this part of Star Wars history, and this will be a potential hit for 2023. With the casting done right and the story close to fans’ hearts, there’s really a lot going on for this 2023 Star Wars series.

1. The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian’s first season was a breath of fresh air for Star Wars fans. After all the confusion and chaos of the Sequel Trilogy, this new series infused new life into the franchise just as many thought it was already dying. The second season came out and helped other spin-offs, most notably The Book of Boba Fett, came out. And in just a few months, everyone will get to see The Mandalorian season 3 and learn how Din Djarin and the Child’s adventure will move forward.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres two months from today! pic.twitter.com/xkZf8BO9mM — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) January 2, 2023

The Mandalorian is set to come back on March 1, 2023 with an eight-episode run on Disney Plus. With this fan-favorite series setting the tone for Star Wars this year, it’s easy to be excited about what’s going to come out soon. It won’t be long now before fans are going to hype all of these offerings from Star Wars.