The Mandalorian season 3 trailer just dropped and it’s exactly what fans are looking for. Building on the hype season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett generated, the Pedro Pascual-starrer is aiming to raise the stakes when it comes to this part of Star Wars. But beneath all the appearances and insanely cool scenes from the trailer are clever details waiting to be discovered. when it’s released soon We take a look at some of The Mandalorian season 3 trailer easter eggs and what they truly mean for the Disney Plus series.

6 best The Mandalorian season 3 trailer easter eggs

6. R5-D4

A little after The Mandalorian season 3 trailer began, a familiar astromech droid was seen accompanying Pelli Motto in Tatooine. While the latter is holding Grogu in her arms, and presumably speaking to Din Djarin, Star Wars fans can see R5-D4 next to the mechanic.

Way back in A New Hope, Luke Skywalker and Owen Lars were negotiating with a bunch of Jawas to purchase a protocol and an astromech droid for their moisture farm. The former would wind up being C-3PO while the latter was set to be R5-D4 at first. But thanks to a timely malfunction, C-3PO would convince Luke and Owen to get R2-D2, rather than the white and red droid. And while things have turned out great for the galaxy since that deal, there was little news of R5-D4 from that point on. It seems that fans will see this obscure droid once again in The Mandalorian season 3 as it becomes a part of Motto’s crew in Tatooine.

5. How Grogu was saved from Order 66

While The Mandalorian trailer mostly deals with Din Djarin, his people, and the journey to rectify his transgression against them, there’s one scene that will definitely attract attention from Star Wars fans. In it, we see some sort of flashback to several Jedi knights protecting someone while an unseen force is cutting through a door.

If this short scene is any indication, there’s a pretty good chance fans will get the truth behind how Grogu escaped Order 66 way back during the end of the Clone Wars. As seen from the trailer, the point of view is from someone being protected by those Jedi Knights, and in this Star Wars series, there’s only one known being who lived in the point of history – Grogu. If this is the case, no one should be sleeping on The Mandalorian season 3 when it comes out on Disney Plus.

4. Mandalore

The Mandalorian season ended not only with Luke Skywalker’s insanely awesome appearance, it also had Din Djarin revealing his face to Grogu. This act, of course, is a massive sin for the Children of the Watch, an orthodox religion that zealously follows the Way of Mandalore. Rather than live with this mistake, he has to fix things and go to Mandalore directly to plead his case and find forgiveness from an unknown entity or organization.

This part of the plot is a continuation from season 2 and the appearance of Mandalore’s old ruins is proof of that. Add the fact that we’re getting different kinds of Mandalorians, and not just the kind we’ve seen Din hang around with in previous seasons, and we’ll be getting an expansion of the lore into this well-known warrior race.

3. Doctor Pershing

The Mandalorian season 2 ended with Moff Gideon losing to Din’s crew and finding himself under the custody of the New Republic. Despite the loss of Gideon, the new trailer still features remnants of the Empire that continue to threaten the existence of Grogu. In this case, it looks like it’s going to be Doctor Pershing.

It should be remembered that in season 1, the good doctor was the one tasked by Gideon to conduct experiments on Grogu. If it wasn’t for Din’s involvement with the youngling, Pershing could have concocted a weapon of sorts for Gideon and possibly used it against the New Republic’s forces. As season 3 is close to premiering on Disney Plus, his return could be a sign of a renewed threat from the Empire, which could possibly be from Admiral Thrawn this time.

2. Droid Cantina

At some point of the trailer, Din Djarin can be seen inside a cantina. The thing is, it isn’t filled with humanoids or aliens of different designs. It’s actually full of the one thing he hates the most – droids.

While it’s not yet known what he’s doing there, a great Star Wars egg for fans is the presence of several battle droids. Back during the Clone Wars, a great number of these droids were manufactured and used by the Separatists against the Republic. At this point in the timeline, they’re not that significant or prevalent anymore. That’s why the addition of these battle droids to the trailer, and the Disney Plus series itself, is one piece of cool detail every fan will surely appreciate.

1. Mandalorians in battle

Before the season 3 trailer ends, Star Wars fans are treated to several scenes of Mandalorians going to battle. The first of these include a couple of Children of the Watch dropping from a ship and a heavy gunner mowing down an unseen foe. Although it’s not yet known who these warriors are fighting, this part of the new season is definitely going to be exciting. Plus, the appearance of these Mandalorians and seeing them fighting it out is going to be the first time fans will see this moment happen in a live version.

With these hidden details about to be expanded soon, there’s really a lot to look forward to from this Star Wars series on Disney Plus. Fans will only have to wait for more than a month and The Mandalorian season 3 will be shown on the first of March this year. In any case, this will be a good year for fans of the franchise everywhere.