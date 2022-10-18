6 details you definitely missed in House of the Dragon episode 9

This week’s installment of House of the Dragon focused mainly on the aftermath of Viserys Targaryen’s death and the Greens’ effort to usurp the Iron Throne from his daughter and heir, Rhaenyra. Throughout the whole episode, we see Queen Alicent Hightower and his father, Otto, do everything to install Aegon as the new king and protector of the realms. Along the way, viewers are treated to a bunch of clever details and hidden trivia. We take a look at the best House of the Dragon episode 9 easter eggs and what they really mean.

6 House of the Dragon episode 9 easter eggs

6. Dorne

During the Small Council meeting, Tyland Lannister inquires about the nature of their gathering. He goes further by asking if Dorne was invaded. He is then informed by Alicent that Viserys has passed away and they will be discussing the succession of Aegon.

At this point in the timeline, Dorne isn’t part of the Seven Kingdoms yet as Aegon the Conqueror and his successors haven’t succeeded in taking the said territory. Furthermore, Dorne’s ruler during the events of House of the Dragon, Qoren Martell, previously allied with the Triarchy to fight House Targaryen’s rule. This goes to show that Dorne is among the topics that garner the Small Council’s attention during the time of Viserys’ reign.

5. The death of Lyman Beesbury

With the Small Council about to begin their plans to install Aegon as the new king, Alicent discovers the majority of those around her have been doing so without her knowledge. Among the few who are not involved in these plans are Ser Harrold Westerling, Commander of the Kingsguard, and Lord Lyman Beesbury.

The latter remarks that he has known Viserys the longest among them and it is not his wish for Aegon to supplant Rhaenyra as the heir to the Iron Throne. Without any warning, Ser Criston Cole knocks his head onto the ball placed on top of the table, killing him in an instant. In the source material, Fire & Blood, there are several claims about what happened to Lord Beesbury, including Cole either slitting his throat or throwing him out the window. One claim would even have him sent to prison and eventually die there. In any case, his death shown in House of the Dragon is swifter and caught viewers by surprise.

4. Storm’s End

Along with Dorne, Tyland Lannister was seen asking about Storm’s End during the Small Council meeting. He adds that the seat of House Baratheon is going to be a problem if their faction will push through with their plan to install Aegon on the Iron Throne. This is due to Boremund Baratheon pledging his loyalty to Rhaenyra first when she was introduced as Viseerys’ heir in early episodes of season 1.

In Fire & Blood, Storm’s End would eventually declare for the Greens after Aemond Targaryen convinced House Baratheon to do so. This event would also lead to Alicent’s second son facing off with Lucerys Velaryon and killing him off after a battle with their dragons. It’s expected that this incident will occur in the last episode of season 1, or sometime in season 2 when House Targaryen is caught in the Dance of the Dragons.

3. The beast beneath the boards

It has been some time now since Helaena Targaryen remarked about a beast beneath the boards. With the princess’s correct prophecy of Aemond losing his eye and one that involves Larys Strong in the future, viewers are keeping an eye out for anything strange she’s going to say. Turns out, though, that the warning she gave to Alicent earlier about a beast beneath the boards came true as House of the Dragon episode 9 ended.

After being named king and protector of the Seven Kingdoms, Aegon and his court were caught unaware by Rhaenys when she came out from beneath with Melys, her dragon. This caused the common folk to race towards the doors as all hell broke loose. With Melys under her, Rhaenys stared down at Alicent and Aegon. In the end, she chose to spare them and fly off to Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra about their treachery. This incident fulfills Helaena’s prophecy in previous episodes, a detail that will strengthen her credibility amongst fans of the series.

2. Helaena Targaryen’s new prophecy

Speaking of Helaena, there is another remark from the princess and it could be among the House of the Dragon episode 9 things you missed. In this episode, she says that “if one possesses a thing, the other will take it away.” While her earlier prophecies had more clues to them, this particular phrase doesn’t have a lot of clue in it. Nevertheless, this phrase from Helaena may pay off sometime next season, or if the fans are lucky, right before season 1 ends.

1. Aegon’s bastard

Before the Greens could enact their plan to install Aegon as the new king, they need to find him first. With Otto hiring the Cargyll twins to find him and Alicent having Criston Cole and Aemond looking for the prince, the search for Viserys’ son was on.

During the twins’ search, they stumble upon a fight pit where children are trained to battle each other to death. As they move amongst the crowd, they spot a boy with white hair from a distance. It is implied that this child is a bastard of Aegon.

This revelation isn’t far off from Aegon’s character in the series since he is portrayed as one who enjoys the pleasures of the flesh more than anyone else. The boy, meanwhile, can potentially be Gaemon Palehair, a character from Fire and Blood who will eventually amass a considerable following in King’s Landing and be seen by the people as king when Aegon was away at some point. Although this detail hasn’t been confirmed, it’s safe to say that the seed for this development to happen has been cleverly planted early on.

With one more episode to go, it’s expected that the hype and momentum will push House of the Dragon toward an exciting second season. As always, it pays off to keep an eye out for those tiny details that can blossom into important events in future installments of this hit HBO series.