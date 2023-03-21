Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

2023 has been the year Pedro Pascal dominated the scene, thanks to his roles in The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian. With the former capturing critical and fan acclaim due to its stellar first season and the latter elevating Star Wars itself, Pascal’s stock has never been higher than before. So much so that the actor can readily join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and become one of its biggest stars. We take a look at 6 MCU roles that would be perfect for Pedro Pascal once his time playing Joel and Din Djarin is done.

6 MCU roles Pedro Pascal must take after The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian

6. Wolverine

By now, everyone is familiar with Pascal taking on father-like roles in The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian. Along with being everyone’s favorite daddy these days, one can’t deny his innate ability to be the grumpiest person ever with a heart of gold. Considering these details, there’s one such character from Marvel that fits the mold. It’s no other than Wolverine.

Pedro Pascal as Wolverine. Make it happen @MarvelStudios — Steve Patton (@StevenPatton) March 13, 2023

While the most famous mutant is actually short in the comics, he is notable for two things – his fiery temper and an affinity to take care of those younger than him. This is best exemplified by Logan’s closeness to several members of the X-Men, such as Kitty Pryde, Jubilee, and Armor, and how he has acted as a father figure to these women.

With Pascal in the role, fans can expect him to emanate a sense of warmth to any young mutant cast alongside him while maintaining that feral anger without losing a beat. And while his age may be a detriment to his casting chances, Kevin Feige and his crew can cast Pascal in an alternate version of Wolverine that will appear somewhere in the Multiverse. In this way, everyone wins as TLOU and Mandalorian actor finally makes his way to the MCU in an awesome role.

5. White Tiger

Taking a look at Marvel’s Phase 5 slate of projects, one will be glad about all the diversity out there. While the jury is still out on whether it’s good or bad for the MCU’s future, one more hero from another part of the world wouldn’t really make things worse. In this case, Kevin Feige can bring Pedro Pascal to play White Tiger at some point down the line.

I keep hearing @jennaortega is the moment. I keep hearing #PedroPascal is the moment. So when are we gonna get these 2 awesome people in @Marvel as Ava Ayala & Héctor Ayala, AKA: the White Tiger siblings. Now is the moment.#MCU #PuertoRico #LatinAmerica #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/6vhlsTs4zO — Puerto Rican Ranger 🇵🇷 (@PuertoRanger) March 3, 2023

In the comics, Hector Ayala hails from Puerto Rico and becomes a superhero after gaining enhanced abilities from three mystical amulets. The MCU version Pascal can potentially play slots in well with street-level heroes, such as Daredevil or Echo, making White Tiger easy to adapt as a live version character. With the Mandalorian actor behind the mask, there’s a good chance this hero will become more popular among fans.

4. Norman Osborn

Although Wilhem Dafoe defined Norman Osborn and gave life to his villainous alter-ego, the Green Goblin, there’s clearly a need for a modernized version to appear in the MCU. In this case, Pascal might have what it takes to step into Dafoe’s legendary shoes and become Spider-Man’s most popular adversary.

With his role as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, fans already saw what Pascal can be in a role that’s similar to Osborn. Add in the actor’s talent to make his characters come to life, such as Game of Thrones’ Oberyn Martell, and you’ve got a modern version of Norman Osborn that can both play a ruthless CEO and an insane villain in one individual.

3. Corsair

It’s no secret that Marvel is going to come out with a new version of the X-Men in the coming years. With it comes along a very vast set of characters that make up this part of Marvel Comics and a pretty good chance for most of them to appear in the MCU. Apart from Wolverine or another version of him in the Multiverse, Pedro Pascal can play an older character with a better chance of a longer tenure in the film – Corsair.

Pedro pascal deserves to be Corsair for the MCU as I demand to see more of him #lastofus #Marvel pic.twitter.com/SGlFYCxyW0 — Pete The First (@BeyondThePete) January 16, 2023

In the source material, Corsair is the father of Scott and Alex Summers, the mutant heroes known as Cyclops and Havok. Back when the two were children, Christopher Summers gave Alex and Scott a chance to escape as the Shi’ar to him and his wife captive. After a few decades, Christopher became Corsair, a space pirate leading his own group in a fight against the Shi’ar Empire. While the premise itself is a wild one, it can be a good opportunity for the MCU to go wild with its property of mutants and give Pascal something new to make his own. In any case, Corsair is a pretty good role for Pascal to pass up.

2. Paladin

Over the years, fans have had their fair share of mercenaries appearing in superhero movies with the most prominent being Deadshot in Suicide Squad, Deadpool, and a cameo of Deathstroke at the end of Justice League. Over at Marvel, there’s a chance to cast Pascal as Paladin, given his experience in playing this type of character in The Mandalorian season 1.

In a nutshell, Paladin is a gun-for-hire mercenary that has crossed paths with some of Marvel’s biggest names, such as Daredevil and Spider-Man. With the character’s morality wading in shades of gray, there’s a good opportunity to make him as compelling as possible in the MCU, especially if Pascal gets to play him. With Thunderbolts about to set the bar for anti-heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s certainly a place for Pascal here as Paladin if he wishes to do so.

1. Doctor Doom

Perhaps the most surprising, and biggest role Pascal can take for the MCU after The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian is playing Victor Von Doom himself. While the Fantastic Four’s primary antagonist hails from Latveria, a fictional nation in Europe, the role can be modified easily to suit a man of Pascal’s talents. With his experience playing Din Djarin behind a mask, portraying Doom won’t be an issue at all for the actor.

Just throwing this out there: Pedro Pascal as the MCU’s Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/oXtN7iR1qh — Bag-Man Sweeps (@Marvelous_Jedi_) January 3, 2021

With Pascal’s star power and immense popularity these days, it would be a sin for Marvel not to cast him in any role. And if ever the MCU makes up its mind about the actor, these 6 roles will definitely be a homerun for both the studio and Pascal himself.