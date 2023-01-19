The latest trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 just dropped a few days ago and it’s looking like another big win for Star Wars. Along with all the cool and clever details shown in the trailer, there’s a lot of promise when it comes to the plot and the overall direction of this series on Disney Plus. But before it does land on the streaming service this March, there are several things fans should know about its previous seasons and spin-off shows. In this way, everyone won’t miss a beat when catching the new episodes soon. We take a look at these details and why they matter for the new season of The Mandalorian.

7 details about The Mandalorian Star Wars fans must know before season 3 comes out

7. The Darksaber

The end of season 2 saw Mando take possession of the Darksaber after defeating Moff Gideon in his own ship and saving Grogu in the process. The act of claiming it, though, means more than just having a brand-spanking new weapon for Din Djarin.

As it stands, possessing the Darksaber automatically makes the owner the rightful ruler of Mandalore, according to the customs of the warrior race. This tradition directly places Din Djarin in conflict with Bo-Katan, another Mandalorian who wishes to take possession of the weapon to give her power and influence to rebuild the ruined planet. Season 3 might see the series’ main protagonist go up against the sister of Mandalore’s former ruler, Satin Kryze, which can be more exciting if done correctly.

6. Moff Gideon is under New Republic custody

Speaking of Moff Gideon, the famed Imperial leader is now under the custody of the New Republic after Mando beat him at the end of season 2. The thing is, it looks like we haven’t seen the last of Gideon, if the trailer is to be trusted.

Doctor Pershing is back! Omid Abtahi returns to play the Imperial scientist, formerly working for Moff Gideon!#TheMandalorian#StarWarspic.twitter.com/8mnfC8v5VI — Star Wars Now (@StarWarsNow_) January 17, 2023

As seen in the most recent trailer for The Mandalorian season 3, Doctor Pershing is back and is in Coruscant for an unknown reason. The presence of his former subordinate in the galaxy’s capital where Gideon is presumably held can lead the two to meet again. And while there hasn’t any confirmation yet whether Gideon will appear or not, it’s safe to say that what he started in season 1 can still be present when The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus.

5. Grogu has chosen Din Djarin over becoming a Jedi

The big cameo at the end of season was no other than a de-aged Mark Hamill back as Luke Skywalker. After saving Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon, Din gives over the custody of the youngling to the Jedi Master to train him in the ways of the Force. This part of Grogu’s journey was then continued in The Book of Boba Fett where we see him train with Luke.

The thing is, Grogu isn’t really cut out to become a Jedi himself. After giving it much thought, the youngling chooses to be with Din rather than train with Luke. Their reunion will be expanded in season 3 as Mando will be seeking to rectify his mistake by traveling to Mandalore itself. This time, though, it’ll be with Grogu as he has also chosen to learn how to become part Din’s people.

4. Mando’s new ship

The Razor Crest has been Din’s bread and butter as a bounty hunter. Apart from its usefulness, the iconic look of the ship has been associated with Pedro Pascal’s character after two seasons on Disney Plus. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long as Gideon’s forces saw to its destruction. The good thing here is that Mando won’t be without any means of transportation as he procured a modified Naboo Starfighter during the events of The Book of Boba Fett.

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT (2022) and The Mandalorian's custom restored Naboo N-1 Starfighter pic.twitter.com/ysqT24zHXP — VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) February 13, 2022

Although Din’s new ship isn’t as large or functional as the Razor Crest, it’s still heavily featured in the latest trailer. With provisions for Grogu installed on the starfighter itself, it looks like the pair is going to travel the galaxy in a much faster ship that looks insanely cooler than Din’s last ride.

3. Cobb Vanth

Even though Cobb Vanth was shot by Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett, his potential reappearance can occur in the third season of The Mandalorian. First introduced in season 2, Vanth is the local protector of Freetown on Tatooine with the gunslinger donning Fett’s armor at first. And even without it, he still did his best to defend his people, that is until Bane gunned him down.

The Book of Boba Fett’s post-credits scene confirmed that Vanth survived Bane’s attack on him and is currently recuperating in a bacta tank. This time, though, he’s under the care of a mod artist who’s waiting to install cybernetic parts on his body to replace his damaged organs or limbs. If that’s the case, there’s a lot of room for his return. Whether it’s in The Mandalorian season 3 or any other Star Wars-related project, no one knows at this point in time.

2. Ahsoka’s pursuit of Thrawn

Ahsoka’s appearance in season 2 marked the first sign that Grand Admiral Thrawn will eventually come out. With Rosario Dawson’s character confirmed to have her own series continuing the story of Rebels, it won’t be long before the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker finally meets the famed Imperial commander. There’s also a strong chance part of the buildup will appear in The Mandalorian season 3.

Even though there isn’t any confirmation yet that this would happen, it only makes sense for The Mandalorian’s new season to play a part in building up the arrival of Thrawn. That’s why it only makes sense for Ahsoka’s appearances in season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett to be rewatched for more clues. In any case, Star Wars fans will be paying a lot of attention to this fan-favorite character this year.

1. Din Djarin’s status among the Mandalorians

Din’s decision to reveal his face to Grogu at the end of season 2 had serious consequences for him. Due to this revelation, he’s in danger of losing his status as a Mandalorian since Din’s religion forbids taking off his helmet in front of other people. This has been confirmed by the Armorer when the two met. At the same time, this meeting also spurred Din to restore his good standing the soonest time possible.

As the trailer has shown, it looks like this would be the central conflict of season 3. And although details are sparse as of now, there’s no doubt that it won’t be as simple as Din would like. In any case, there’s still some time before March to rewatch seasons 1 and 2 for more clues to what can potentially happen in The Mandalorian season 3 when it premieres on Disney Plus.