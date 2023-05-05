Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

After May The 4th for Star Wars fans, those who follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe can now catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in cinemas everywhere. With it comes James Gunn’s final hurrah for the MCU and the current iteration of the team’s last adventure, plus a whole set of awesome details hiding beneath the surface. We take a look below at the best easter eggs of Marvel’s latest Phase 5 film.

7 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 easter eggs you definitely missed

7. A card game of galactic proportions

In the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy film for the foreseeable future, we see Kraglin and Cosmo go up against several characters comic fans may be familiar with. In a game resembling poker, those who’ve seen the MCU movie can spot Howard the Duck, the Broker, and Bzermikitokolok, an alien musician played by Rhett Miller who also appeared in the Holiday Special. There’s also Gridlemop, played by Lloyd Kaufman, who happens to be the co-founder of Tronma Entertainment.

6. Surprising cameos

As it stands, that card game wasn’t the only time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 where the cameos drop in. In typical James Gunn-fashion, we see several actors he has worked with in the past appear in this MCU film. After appearing in Slither and past Guardians movies, Greg Henry comes back in the end-credits scene as Peter Quill’s grandfather. During the Orgocorp Headquarters scene, we see Nathan Fillion, Jennifer Holland, and Daniela Melchior appear in it. Also, Judy Greer, Pete Davidson, and Linda Cardellini all lent their voice talents to various CG characters in the film.

5. The High Evolutionary

In the first Guardians film, Marvel fans saw Ronan the Accuser as the primary antagonist as the team came together for the first time. In Vol. 2, Kurt Russell was cast to play Ego, the sequel’s villain and Peter’s true father. Here in the final film of the trilogy, we see Chukwudi Iwuji appear as the High Evolutionary, the one responsible for creating Rocket and the primary source of conflict in the story.

In the comics, the High Evolutionary is a brilliant scientist and cosmic philosopher who was previously known as Herbert Wyndham. In his quest to find answers to the mysteries of the human DNA, Wyndham would be transformed into the High Evolutionary. In this form, Wyndham would gain considerable abilities and superhuman intellect, two elements that will help him create different races and evolve them faster than anticipated. In the third Guardians film, we see the core characteristics of the High Evolutionary be adapted into the one who created Rocket and the different races in the story.

4. 2001: A Space Odyssey

Right before the Guardians started their raid, they were seen wearing colorful spacesuits, which were also seen in the trailers. This led fans to speculate that the use of these suits was taken from the game Among Us. Turns out, James Gunn had a different inspiration in mind.

The new DC Studios co-head went out to correct this misconception that the inspiration for the colorful suits was taken from 2001: A Space Odyssey, and not Among Us. No matter what the inspiration is, it’s clear that Gunn still has his penchant for the oddly amusing detail, as evidenced in this easter egg.

3. Yondu

There were a lot of broken hearts when Yondu bit the bullet and died saving Peter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Here in the latest Guardians film, we see Michael Rooker’s beloved Ravager come back when Kraglin has a vision from the afterlife of his former boss telling him to use his heart in controlling the arrow he bestowed on him. Kraglin does just that successfully, which significantly improves his arc in the MCU.

2. Kevin Bacon

During the end-credits scene, the one where we first meet Peter’s grandfather on earth, we see him reading a newspaper with a headline pertaining to Kevin Bacon and the actor being abducted by aliens. This is a witty callback to the Holiday Special when Drax and Mantis took the Footloose star to present him as a Christmas gift to Peter. In the end, Bacon performs a musical number for the citizens of Knowhere, before being safely returned to Earth.

1. A new team of Guardians

After the events of Vol. 3, most of the Guardians left the team to pursue their personal interests and plans. For his part, Peter relinquished the leadership to Rocket as he and Groot formed a new team to protect the Galaxy. We see the two team up with Phyla, Adam Warlock, Kraglin, and Cosmo. The former, as it stands, is based on Phyla-Vell from the comics. In the source material, Phyla is the daughter of the first Captain Marvel and has been known as Quasar at some point. Whether the MCU will expand her story and give her the same abilities in the comics remains to be seen.

With the Vol. 3 now in the books, fans will be eager to see how the old and new Guardians will fare, especially with Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars just around the corner. In any case, James Gunn has delivered another great addition to the MCU in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.