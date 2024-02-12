The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The 76ers are 31-21 this season, and they just ended a long losing streak with a win over the Washington Wizards. They have already played the Cavaliers this season, and they lost by three points. In that game, Joel Embiid led the team with 32 points. However, he is out for the time being after getting knee surgery. Tyrese Maxey, on the other hand, put up 30 points in the loss. Tobias Harris had 23 points in the loss, as well. Embiid is the only real injury for the 76ers heading into this game.

The Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA right now. They are 35-16 this season, and they have won nine games in a row. Darius Garland dropped 32 points in the win while Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley both recorded a double-double. Donovan Mitchell did not play in the game, but he will be active for this game. The Cavaliers will be fully healthy heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Cavaliers Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Cleveland Cavaliers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 230 (-108)

Under: 230 (-112)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers have not been playing well without Joel Embiid. However, Philadelphia is top-10 in the NBA in scoring. They average around 118 points per game, and need to do this again if they want to win. When the 76ers score 115 points or more in a game this season, they are 22-8. Scoring at least 115 points is going to be tough, but if the 76ers can get to that mark, they will cover the spread.

Philadelphia does not have Embiid, and they traded away Patrick Beverley. Because of this, their defense is going to take a hit. However, the Cavaliers score less than 115 points per game. They are middle of the pack in that category, so the 76ers should be able to keep them down in this game. When Philadelphia allows less than 115 points in a game this season, they are 21-4. If the 76ers can do this, they will cover the spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are the hottest team in the NBA, as mentioned. They have won 17 of their last 18 games. In those 18 games, the Cavaliers are averaging 119.7 points per game. They have been scoring better than they have all season. With a healthy lineup, the Cavaliers are a serious threat to any team in the NBA. As long as Cleveland continues to play as they have been lately, they will cover this spread.

Cleveland needs to continue to play solid defense. They have allowed 102.8 points per game on their hot streak, and they need to continue this. The 76ers really struggle without Joel Embiid, so this should not be a problem for them, but it is still the 76ers, and Maxey is very good. However, if the Cavaliers continue their defensive play, they will cover the spread.

Final 76ers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are my pick in this game. They have been unstoppable lately, and the 76ers are not playing well without their MVP. Because of this, I like the Cavaliers to cover the spread.

Final 76ers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -10 (-110), Under 230 (-112)