The Philadelphia 76ers have been without the services of Joel Embiid so far in the young 2024-25 NBA season, as he's been hampered by a left knee issue. But even if he was ready to play, Embiid forfeited any chance of that happening thanks to his recent actions.

Following Philadelphia's 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, he shoved Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer, upset over a recent column he'd written. The NBA responded by suspending Embiid for three games, as they explained via Yahoo Sports.

“Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interaction must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

However, there is now a clearer understanding of when he's eligible to return. According to Senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Embiid can return to action when the 76ers host the rival New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center on November 12.

“Joel Embiid’s three-game suspension will span Wednesday vs. Clippers, Friday vs. Lakers and Sunday vs. Hornets – meaning the former league MVP is set to make his season debut in NBA Cup opener against the Knicks on Nov. 12 in Philadelphia, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X.

Embiid's return to the lineup will be a welcome addition to the 76ers, who have won once in their first six games of the season.

76ers star Joel Embiid was furious over a recent column written about him

Embiid took special exception against the column written by Hayes and the implication that he's missing games because he simply doesn't want to be suiting up, via NBC Sports.

“When I see people saying, ‘He doesn’t want to play’ — I’ve done way too much for this city, putting myself at risk, for people to be saying that. I do think it’s bulls—,” Embiid said on Friday. “That dude, he’s not here, Marcus, I’ve done way too much for this f—— city to be treated like this.”

Last season, Embiid was limited to 39 contests due to physical ailments. He averaged 34.7 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, and 5.6 assists per game.