In the Philadelphia 76ers' wild win over the San Antonio Spurs from a month ago, Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid both had run-ins with referees that turned a conventional game on its head. The former was ejected and then reinstated and the latter was ejected for good in a crazy win over Victor Wembanyama's squad.

In an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Drummond discussed his side of the ordeal. He explained that Wembanyama got a “superstar call” on the play that resulted in Drummond's second technical foul and that he was about to get in the shower before someone told him the referee reversed the ejection.

Andre Drummond discusses reversed ejection, dust-up with Victor Wembanyama

The second call on Drummond was not a good call and everyone knew it. To see the refs overturn that and then give Wembanyama a flopping technical that gave the Sixers an additional free throw was bizarre. Then for THAT to get overturned after the (successful) free-throw attempt and eventually have Embiid ejected made for a whole spectacle.

Adding to the ridiculousness of the evening was the fact that the referee, Jenna Schroeder, was caught admitting she was wrong to call the second tech on Drummond. “I get back out there,” he recalled, “and the ref was like, ‘I f**ked up, I f**ked up.’ I'm like, ‘What do you want me to say to that?’”

Unfortunately for Drummond, he sustained an injury that cut his return short. The 76ers went on to beat the Spurs despite not having Embiid for much of the game. It was one of the rare instances this season that they defeated a team without significant help from the big fella.

The 76ers and Spurs will face each other again on Friday, March 21. No matter who plays, don’t expect to see something as wild as what happened when they first met this season.