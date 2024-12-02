Joel Embiid will remain sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers as they finish up a brief road trip with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the superstar big man will be listed as out with left knee injury management and personal reasons.

Embiid has now been ruled out of 15 games to start the season for the 76ers. The team has made it clear that it doesn’t intend to play Embiid in both games in a back-to-back and its next game after facing Charlotte is on Wednesday, so it's possible that Embiid was already bound to not play in this game and instead face the much better Orlando Magic back at home.

However, with the big man away from the team to tend to personal matters on top of trying to manage his worrisome knee, it’s not clear when he will return to the lineup.

At 4-14, the 76ers need to start winning games with or without Joel Embiid in the lineup. They won their last game wire-to-wire over the Detroit Pistons, winning 111-96 with a strong Tyrese Maxey performance and a trio of young players having good games off the bench. Although the weakness of the Eastern Conference has allowed them to remain in playoff contention, the Sixers don't have much more time to lose multiple games at a time.

Paul George is back in action but Andre Drummond will miss the next three games because of a right ankle sprain. Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson participated fully in Monday's practice ahead of the matchup with Charlotte, meaning that they might be able to return, too. The lack of size with Embiid and Drummond, however, may be very tough for Philly to overcome.