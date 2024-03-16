PHILADELPHIA — Kai Jones is back in the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 23-year-old center is looking to stay in the league after requesting a trade from the Charlotte Hornets and getting waived ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Jones has ties to a few 76ers players. He spent time with Buddy Hield on the Bahamian national team, went to the University of Texas a few years after Mo Bamba and played his first two NBA seasons on the Hornets alongside Kelly Oubre Jr. Last March, Oubre advocated for Jones to get the chance to play through his mistakes.
Oubre said that Jones will bring “new energy, athleticism, versatility” to the Sixers. The veteran wing stressed the importance of making Jones feel like a genuine part of the team.
“It's up to us to welcome him with open arms, to let him know that we are your family, you're loved,” Oubre said. “I'm happy to have my boy back. I was definitely a good voice of reason for him over there in Charlotte, so I think everything happens for a reason.”
Jones warmed up for his 76ers stint by playing with the Delaware Blue Coats, their G League affiliate. He started and played 30 minutes in a 132-126 win against the Birmingham Squadron, scoring 14 points on 6-7 shooting while also recording eight rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block.
Kai Jones @242_jones went off yesterday 14pts 8reb 5ast 5stl after signing a 10 day contract with @sixers 🔥 @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/LN5lTPNCgh
— Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) March 16, 2024
The 76ers will face the Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night for their first game since Kai Jones' signing. Currently, Jones is still on assignment with the Blue Coats. Should he rejoin Philly, he would get the chance to get some revenge against his former team.